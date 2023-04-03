As the Detroit Lions build out their team, the name of the game has been competition and helping to create depth to a roster that has needed it.

Even at the special teams spots, the team is looking to foster the kind of roster battles that can lead to having the strongest players possible on the field mentally and physically for their future.

No matter whether that is on offense, defense or special teams, it’s part of Detroit’s belief system. That’s something which could threaten some players, but as incumbent kicker Michael Badgley showed, many are alright with the competition.

As Badgley explained when talking to the media on March 20 after re-signing with the team, he has no idea what’s to come the rest of the offseason at his position. He doesn’t much care, either, because the battle will help make everybody stronger on the team, himself included.

Play

Video Video related to lions’ michael badgley has grounded response about kicker competition 2023-04-03T11:15:41-04:00

“I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I do know I have always believed the competition brings out the best in everybody. We’ll just leave it at that. I’ve got no idea, but that’s what I think competition does,” Badgley admitted when chatting with the media.

Another reason Badgley feels good? The support he has from the team’s coaching staff, including special teams coach Dave Fipp, who had a good relationship with the kicker ever since he joined the squad.

“(Dave) Fipp, he was awesome right off the bat. One of the best coaches I’ve been around. He knows my game, I know the way he coaches so we meshed pretty well. I guess he liked the way I went about my business around the building and I didn’t really change who I was, so it was one of those situations where we just worked out well. I mean, he’s a man of few words,” Badgley said with a smile.

With a coaching staff he trusts that also reciprocates that trust, Badgley has good reason to feel confident about his prospects no matter what happens the rest of the way.

Even if the Lions add another kicker, the team could give Badgley his best chance to succeed. After having the success he already enjoyed in 2022, that’s a great reason for a kicker to feel confident.

Michael Badgley Solidified Lions Kicker Position

After the Lions had kicking problems in 2022, all Badgley did was come into the fray and stabilize things from the moment he got on the field. Outside of one rare short miss on Thanksgiving Day, Badgley has been fantastic.

During the game in Week 13, Badgley had arguably his best game as a member of the Lions if not his best in the NFL the last handful of seasons. The kicker was 4-4 in the game, and also a perfect 4-4 on extra points. He collected 16 total points on the day.

Michael Badgley was straight 💰 yesterday pic.twitter.com/sI1YgNrRwx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2022

Kicking has quietly been a huge problem in Detroit since the team let Matt Prater go a few years back, but Badgley helped in putting all of that behind the team since he has joined.

Ever since signing with Detroit, Badgley has gone 20-24 with a long kick of 53 yards. He has also been perfect on extra points, making 33 in his time with the Lions last season. For that reason, he deserved a shot to come back for next year. It’s nice to see him getting that chance.

Lions Might Add Kicker During Offseason

As Badgley said, he isn’t a person that fears competition as he knows it can bring the best out of everybody on the roster. To that end, it would not be a surprise to see the Lions adding another player this offseason.

It’s been something the Lions have done with their special teams recently. Last season, Detroit did that keeping Austin Seibert around and letting him battle it out with Riley Patterson. After camp, they elected to keep Seibert over Patterson in a move that proved to look like a mistake.

This year, the Lions could be back on the hunt for a kicker, and may decide to turn to the draft to find one. In terms of a local player that could represent competition, Michigan’s Jake Moody has been elite in college, converting 69 of 84 total kicks and going a perfect 148-148 on extra points.

Play

Best College Kicker In The Country || Michigan Jake Moody || NFL Draft 2023 Jake Moody is currently the best college kicker in 2022. He holds the record for most Points (355 points) in Michigan history. He also holds the record for longest field goal made in school history. 2023-01-03T02:28:01Z

Obviously, there are more players in the draft than just Moody at the position. Maryland’s Chad Ryland is another intriguing option at the position, as is Andre Szmyt of Syracuse, Jack Podlesny of Georgia and Christopher Dunn of North Carolina State.

Badgley is back after re-signing this offseason, but he might have a young player to fend off by the time the team meets for spring workouts and the OTA period. If it happens, it sounds as if he will keep things in the proper perspective.