Lions Make Final Call on Kicker Michael Badgley: Report

Kicker Michael Badgley returned to the Detroit Lions for a second stint in 2023. That tenure is going to continue into 2024.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on February 22 that Badgley’s agent said the kicker has signed a 1-year contract to return to the Lions next season.

Badgley has appeared in 16 games for the Lions over the past two seasons. He’s also kicked for the Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans in his six-year career.

In four regular season games last season, Badgley made all 4 of his field-goal tries and went 13-for-15 on extra points. His longest field goal was 41 yards.

During the playoffs, Badgley went 3-for-3, which included a successful attempt from 50-plus yards away. He also made all 11 of his extra-point opportunities.