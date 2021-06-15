Michael Brockers Has Guarantee for Rams, Calls Out Matthew Stafford

Interestingly enough, new Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers was on both sides of this offseason’s big trade between the teams, but now, he’s all for his new team and not the Los Angeles Rams.

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Rams, Brockers has joined the Lions and he is ready to get some revenge on the team that traded him. Ahead of a 2021 battle against the Rams, Brockers is calling out his old team and saying he is prepared to get the job done come October.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Brockers was asked if he is guaranteeing a win against the Rams, and it’s clear he is not lacking for confidence whatsoever. As he said, his only goal is winning, and he’s got one marked on the calendar.

“Just coming to take care of business. You know what I do. All I do is win, so that’s my only goal. Definitely (got a win circled),” he told TMZ.

As for Matthew Stafford, the former Detroit quarterback, Brockers already has him as a marked man as well. Brockers admitted he wants to try and sack

“I got to. I got to get at least one. I’m trying to sack every quarterback, but I got to get that one,” he said.

These comments may make a few headlines, but it’s great to see Brockers going right at his former team with confidence. Brockers is just the kind of personality the Lions need, and it’s clear he is ready to go for what he sees as the biggest game on the calendar this season.

Brockers Released 2021 Hype Video Recently

Ever since coming in for minicamp and even before it, Brockers has long shown that he is ready to move on and make a new impact for his new team. Recently, Brockers showed how much of the case that was given a brand new hype video he revealed ahead of the 2021 season and the start of offseason workouts.

Here’s a look at the video:

Year 10 LOADING……..💯 Ready To Hunt!!! 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/rW7Eb1fF0B — Michael Brockers (@MichaelBrockers) May 29, 2021

Brockers shows what he has been up to this offseason and some of the training he has done, and shows just how excited he is to be able to be putting his craft to use for the Lions. Watching this, it’s tough not to be excited about Brockers and what he can bring to the team. He’s been vocal about his excitement already, which is very cool to note indeed.

Brockers Could Prove Key to Success for Lions

The Lions haven’t had a player like Brockers on their front for a while, and it’s possible that the team will benefit in a big way from what Brockers can bring to the mix for the future. He can play inside and out, and given some of Detroit’s additions this offseason along the front, it’s possible the team is putting Brockers in the best position to succeed that they can given these factors. The pressure will be off, and he can simply come in and fill a void for the team up front comfortably in whatever position the team believes he will succeed with the most.

Brockers also brings the right attitude to the team, and it will be fun to watch him try and find a way to sack Stafford as well as bring some revenge against his old squad.

