Michael Brockers Shares Explicit Motivational Message With Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions re-united a couple of former mainstays with a pair of trades this offseason when they brought Jared Goff and Michael Brockers over from the Los Angeles Rams.

Brockers and Goff were teammates before, but they head to an entirely different situation in Detroit the likes neither of which are very familair with. That doesn’t matter, at least from where Brockers sits.

While making the media rounds this past week, Brockers spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio, and was asked his thoughts on joining Goff in Detroit. What did he tell the quarterback specifically? As he said, it was a simple message, really. “Let’s f***** do it.”

What did @Lions Defensive Lineman @MichaelBrockers say to Jared Goff when they were reunited in Detroit? "I just let him know. Let's f****** do it." 👇AUDIO👇 | #Lions | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/3VCcfy16JW — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 16, 2021

Additionally, as Brockers said in the interview, he likes the spot the Lions are in where nobody is picking them do to do anything so perhaps Detroit can sneak up on teams in the process.

He said:

“I like the fact that nobody thinks we’re going to do anything so maybe they won’t bring their ‘A game’ on Sunday,” Brockers said.

Nobody will pick the Lions, so Brockers is right to think the team will fly under the radar in a big way. As for Goff, it’s nice to see that the pair has each other so they might adjust to their new team together. That chemistry could help the Lions this season.

Brockers Shares 2021 Motivational Video

Brockers has long shown that he is ready to move on and make a new impact for his new team. Recently, Brockers showed how much of the case that was given a brand new hype video he revealed ahead of the 2021 season and the start of offseason workouts.

Here’s a look at the video:

Year 10 LOADING……..💯 Ready To Hunt!!! 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/rW7Eb1fF0B — Michael Brockers (@MichaelBrockers) May 29, 2021

Brockers shows what he has been up to this offseason and some of the training he has done, and shows just how excited he is to be able to be putting his craft to use for the Lions. Watching this, it’s tough not to be excited about Brockers and what he can bring to the team. He’s been vocal about his excitement already, which is very cool to note indeed.

Brockers’ Stats and Fit With Lions

The impact Brockers has made after he was a first-round pick of the Rams out of LSU back in 2012 cannot be debated. He has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s line and a player that is capable of packing a punch in the pocket. Brockers has put up 387 total tackles, 28 sacks, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles in his career in Los Angeles. Moreover, he’s been to the Super Bowl and is a veteran leader the team has been able to count on when he has played in the league.

In Detroit, the Lions will want to see Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. That’s an important variable to mention for a Lions team that is trying to change their entire culture overnight, and Brockers could be a great leader for the team that has seen a major change this offseason.

These comments only serve to show the motivation Brockers is going to bring to his new team and how ready he is to go for 2021.

