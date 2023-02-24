Lions First Release of Offseason Slated to Save Team Plenty of Money

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a major offseason, and they appear to have settled on the first big move that will help set things up for them.

After sone debate in recent days in the court of public opinion, it seems as if the team was paying attention in terms of the first move they should make. That move? Releasing defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

On Thursday, February 23, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that the Lions would be moving on from Brockers. As he said, the parting would be “amicable” between the sides and Brockers could play next year in the right spot.

Michael Brockers and the Lions are amicably parting ways after two seasons. A captain for the Lions last year, Brockers could play again in 2023 if the situation is right. His release is expected Friday and will create $10 million in cap space. https://t.co/VH7zxaZCs5 via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 24, 2023

Indeed, the Lions revealed the news on Friday, February 24, posting a classy goodbye message on Twitter from general manager Brad Holmes as they revealed the news.

#Lions release DL Michael Brockers. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 24, 2023

“We would like to thank Michael Brockers for his leadership over the last two seasons. As one of our team captains in 2022, Brock’s veteran voice and presence were instrumental in helping guide and develop our young locker room. He is one of the true professionals of our game and we have the highest respect for him as a man. We wish him and his family well on their next chapter,” the tweet from the team read.

The move has long been rumored as a needed first step for the Lions this offseason, and a good way for the team to clear money in order to make some major upgrades on defense, which are sorely needed after a dismal 2022 season.

Brockers barely saw the field this past season for that unit, and while he is a solid leader and good person, it didn’t make financial sense for the Lions to keep him around another year for that alone. That’s the biggest reason the move is playing out as it has for the team.

Brockers’ Release Saves Lions Cap Space

In terms of why the Lions are making the move to release Brockers at this point in time, it has everything to do with money and the team’s cap situation.

Prior to Brockers’ release, the team was hovering around $14 million in cap space. The move to release Brockers saves Detroit $10 million dollars, which will bump up their cap space total around $25 million ahead of the offseason. To that end, it was an ideal first move in order to get themselves some room ahead of the offseason.

Brockers might only be the first shoe to drop, however. The team could look at making some other moves, specifically releasing names like Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Romeo Okwara or even Charles Harris to open up some more wiggle room to sign more players this offseason.

Releasing Vaitai could open up another $12.5 million for the Lions, while Okwara’s potential surprise release could open up $7 million. In terms of Harris, the Lions could make $7.9 million by moving on from him.

There are plenty of ways for the team to put themselves in a position to be as flexible as they wish this offseason financially, and the move to release Brockers may have kick-started that most of all for 2023.

Brockers Has Enjoyed Solid NFL Career

In terms of his play, Brockers has been a solid player, good leader and great citizen during his career in the NFL, and productive as well.

Brockers has put up 451 total tackles, 29 sacks, 10 passes defended and two forced fumbles in his career in. He’s been to the Super Bowl and as detailed, a veteran leader the team has been able to count on. He did have some quality plays in the past, as well.

When playing for the Lions in his first year, the team saw Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. During the 2021-22 season, he put up 52 tackles and 1 sack for the team playing 16 games. Those numbers cratered in 2022, and he played in just six games with five starts, putting up just four tackles and one pass defended.

The Lions will likely look to get younger at defensive tackle, which is why Brockers was on the outside looking in this offseason. His salary for 2023 stood at $13,975,000 and releasing him would come with a $3,975,000 dead cap hit.

In the end, the Lions knew they needed more cap space, which is why Brockers will be officially moving on in the days ahead.