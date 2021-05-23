Lions Instructed to Make Offensive Addition ‘Priority’ Next Move

The Detroit Lions have shaken up their roster in a large way this offseason, but should more moves be coming in the days ahead? Quite possibly depending on who you ask.

Detroit is in a holding pattern at this point as the offseason continues to evolve, and has plenty of options as it relates to what they could do next. Obviously, there are many opinions out there as it relates to what the team should make their next move, and making a few more tweaks to the offense could be ideal in the minds of a few analysts.

Recently, writer Marc Sessler wrote about what type of moves should be next for every NFL team, and when it came to the Lions, he said he believes the team needs a few more tweaks on the offensive side of the ball, specifically at the spot of wide receiver, which will be important for Jared Goff.

He wrote:

“I’ve gone from lambasting Goff’s play with the Rams a season ago — and his rather milquetoast persona — to quietly rooting for the dude to succeed in Detroit. The ejector-seated signal-caller is scheduled to face Aaron Donald and company in Week 7. He’ll either play hero or quickly be figured out by his ex-teammates, but it’s tough to love Goff’s chances on paper. His starting targets pre-draft were Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus. Fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown is a lock for heavy snaps, but the group is missing a proven alpha. The Lions have been open about their rebuilding status — and general manager Brad Holmes knows what he’s doing — but Goff throwing to ghosts suggests a ponderous season ahead.”

Giving Goff as good a shot as possible to put up decent numbers should be a huge goal for the Lions, and the team does have the money to sign another player or two to help round out the group. Another veteran wideout might be one of the biggest needs remaining on he roster at this point in time.

Lions Working on Fixing Wideout Depth

The Lions came into the offseason in an unsure position in terms of their wide receiver depth, but during free agency, have taken some steps to make some decent upgrades to the position. Detroit signed wideouts Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman to short-term deals in free agency, and with the addition of Damion Ratley and Kalif Raymond, could be in good position to ensure that they have depth ahead of the NFL Draft, where the team is expected to be active hunting for wideout talent for the future.

Detroit’s 2021 draft was not very active in terms of wideout, but the team did add Amon-Ra St. Brown to the team as well as a few priority wideouts like Sage Surratt and Jonathan Adams. They also have players still on the rster lik Quintez Cephus and Tom Kennedy looking to make a jump. Though Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola were major talents, it seems the tam has already taken an aggressive approach in looking for their replacements and adding a few younger options to the mix.

Lions Potential Next Free Agency Additions

If the Lions try to make a move at any spot of need, what should they choose? At this point in time, some of the biggest holes on the roster would seem to be at safety and wide receiver, and either spot could benefit from one more player coming to the mix to provide some additional depth. At safety, an addition that could make sense is Tre Boston given his ties to Anthony Lynn. Wideout, a player such as Golden Tate could be a smart move given he knows the team and could offer the Lions some production at a cheap price.

Other spots that could use a bit of help? Perhaps linebacker or edge, but the Lions might be content at those spots given what they did in the offseason. Another wideout probably should not ruled out at this point in time.

Some analysts may even call it a necessity.

