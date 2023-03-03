NFL Combine: Big Receivers Lead Lions’ Top Offensive Players to Watch

The NFL combine is about to make a shift over the weekend from defense to offense, and with that will come some very intriguing prospects for the Detroit Lions.

While the Lions were very solid on offense in 2022, the team could still need some reinforcements to fill roles at skill positions. Fortunately, there are some interesting names that will be hitting the field this weekend to try and make believers out of teams.

When it comes to who the Lions need to watch closest, which players stand out? There are a few offensive stars the team must remember that could take center stage this weekend and make a big difference in the Motor City soon.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State WR

For Lions fans, Jayden Reed’s name is already a common one given the career he had for Michigan State.

With his big-body, speed and playmaking skills, he will be a must-watch at the combine, and that’s especially true after an elite Senior Bowl performance.

In his career with the Spartans, he posted 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns. Prior to that, he had a very solid 797, eight touchdown season at Western Michigan in 2018. He was also a weapon on punt returns in 2021, posting 238 yards and two scores that season.

Play

Jayden Reed 🔥 Scariest WR in College Football ᴴᴰ Jayden Reed Highlights fastest player college football best wr in the nation 2022 2022-09-01T00:29:30Z

Reed has a big body and runs well, which could make him a favorite of scouts at the next level. If DJ Chark leaves in free agency, Reed could become a natural young replacement for the Lions give his similar style.

Should Reed blow up at the combine, he might go higher than the Lions like, but he could still offer the team a major pass catching solution a bit further down the board.

Quentin Johnston, TCU WR

If there is one intriguing prospect on offense for the Lions above many others, it’s Quentin Johnston, the wide receiver from TCU. A big play waiting to happen, Johnson has the right body and skill for the NFL.

In terms of college statistics, only got better once the 2022 season came around for Johnston. With TCU, he put up 1,069 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions last year. It was a career year when Johnston needed one the most.

The highlights do show a player who can make the big play as well as show himself as a fluid speedy runner and athlete. Here’s a look at what Johnson has done so far while on the field in the Big 12:

Play

QUENTIN JOHNSTON || MOST UNDERATED WR IN COLLEGE” || TCU 2020-2021 HIGHLIGHTS 2022-06-06T16:00:05Z

Seeing how Johnson tests and looks will be vital toward making the case that he should be a potential first-round pick for defense-needy Detroit. A big case could be made for this if he shows up and shows his potential as a top-flight player.

Anthony Richardson, Florida QB

Perhaps there is no prospect with more intrigue at this combine than Anthony Richardson, the quarterback from Florida. He’s a prospect with plenty of tools and tons of upside, but there are also questions.

How long will Richardson take to develop? Does he make too many mistakes at the position? Can he be coached out of those mistakes? Do the Lions even need a quarterback enough to prioritize one early on?

At 21, Richardson has age on his side as well as ample time to figure out the position. He has thrown for 3,105 yards, 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in college. He’s also run for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson is capable of electric plays all over the field as the highlights show:

Play

Anthony Richardson | 2022 Highlights Anthony Richardson's highlights from the 2022 season! Second Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC8n8qjtOWK1j3tFiZAeeZ4Q Instagram: instagram.com/justin_stewart_5/ Twitter: twitter.com/j_stew55 TikTok: tiktok.com/@sportsproductions2016 ——————————————————————————————————- *I do not own any of the footage or audio in this, it belongs to the NCAA and the copyright owner of the song. I make the videos for entertainment purposes only* #NCAA #AnthonyRichardson #NFLDraft #highlights #collegefootball #florida 2022-12-19T17:00:07Z

If the Lions think Richardson is special, they could always draft him with one of their two first-round picks. He’s a confident player that is saying all the right things. Does that swagger equate to the Lions needing to pounce on him, though?

Bijan Robinson, Texas RB

The Lions might not need another running back, but a player like Bijan Robinson could make it a very difficult position for them to avoid, especially if he shows off star power during the combine.

Robinson is clearly the best running back in the draft, which could mean he is poised to go in the first-round. Do the Lions need to think about him for their future, and does he show the kind of top-end talent that would make him a shoo-in for a top pick?

Robinson was arguably the top running back in the 2022 season, posting a solid 1,580 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has caught 19 passes for 314 yards and two scores, and had several electric plays to his credit.

Play

Texas RB Bijan Robinson 2022 Highlights 🤘 ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Texas RB Bijan Robinson Sophomore 6’0 220 lbs Texas RB Bijan Robinson entered the 2022 college football season as the consensus No. 1 overall running back & has backed it all up with his… 2022-11-22T00:00:05Z

As a whole, Robinson totaled 3,410 yards and 60 touchdowns on the ground in college. That’s to go with 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his career catching the ball. The numbers show him as productive, but will the eye test show him as a future star? If so, the team could have a decision to make.

Payne Durham, Purdue TE

At tight end, the Lions might like some of the younger players they have, but they could also scour the market for an addition, especially in the draft.

Payne Durham is an intriguing player from the middle rounds that could work his way up the board a bit with a nice weekend at the combine. Of all the tight ends, he could be the most interesting given his size and what he can do on the field, which was shown at the Senior Bowl.

Durham is a bigger body player at 6’5″ and 255 pounds, but he could have the blocking chops the Lions covet already, while being a rising weapon in the passing game as he showed in college.

Durham posted 1,275 yards and 21 touchdowns with Purdue, and could be a good option down the board for Detroit at a spot where they may have some need.