Analyst: Lions May Come to Interesting Trade Conclusion at NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions are heading toward a very significant offseason, and the 2023 NFL combine is quite possibly the best initial guidepost toward seeing which direction things are going to go.

With a pair of selections in the first-round, the Lions are one of the more interesting teams in the draft, and are a team that has “work to do” at the combine as a result according to Bleacher Report.

Writer Kristopher Knox took a closer look at why this period is so vital for the Lions, and as he wrote, the team is going to have a lot to weigh out. Namely, whether to double down on a trade backward or make a potentially surprising move to come up for an elite talent.

As Knox said, it will be important for the Lions to decide if they like the class enough that they move back and collect more picks. The flip-side? Detroit could also think they need access to the one can’t-miss prospect in this class, and decide to make a move upward.

“If the Lions are high on Day 2 prospects such as Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo, Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez and Florida edge-rusher Brenton Cox Jr., then trading down and acquiring extra 2023 picks would make a ton of sense because Detroit has so many defensive holes to fill. If, however, Holmes comes away from the combine viewing the defensive class as top-heavy, then trading up for that one difference-making prospect could be the right call,” Knox wrote in the piece.

The Lions have to decide which path to take, and the combine will go a long way toward helping them do that. Evaluations from this time will help make the call on whether or not a particular position looks as good as advertised, or the team feels as if they need to make a move to land a top player.

No matter what plays out, with two picks, the Lions will be a team to keep tabs on the rest of the offseason. That will start perhaps most seriously during the NFL combine, meaning Brad Holmes will have his hands full this week.

Lions Could Ponder Moving up for Jalen Carter

It’s not a common thought for folks to suggest the Lions could make a leap forward in the NFL draft, but it could make some sense for Detroit relative to a player that could change the game for the team.

Detroit has been seen to need help on the defensive interior in this draft in addition to cornerback. If the Lions have the highest grade on Georgia’s Jalen Carter and he starts to fall a bit, they could look to move up and add him to the mix. That decision would have to be seen as a winning move given how strong Carter looks heading into the pre-draft process.

Carter finished his three year career with 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for-loss and six sacks to go with two forced fumbles and four passes defended en-route to Consensus All-American honors for 2022. In terms of his talent, he’s an obvious space eater who could get along well with Alim McNeill.

Play

Jalen Carter Highlights NFL defensive tackle prospect Jalen Carter highlights 2022-01-05T01:17:08Z

Many think that Carter is one of the best players likely to be available in the 2023 NFL draft, if not a potential top pick in the making. If the Lions think he could transform their defense, it’s possible he is the one player they should make the jump up the board to nab ahead of all others.

A Draft Trade Back May Also Benefit Lions

As general manager, Holmes has shown that he is not adverse to big moves, especially regarding netting himself extra draft picks for the future in trades.

During the 2022 draft, Holmes traded up from the 32nd pick to pick 12 to select Alabama wideout Jameson Williams while also landing a second-round selection. Last season, he dealt tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota for a second-round pick. Holmes also made the blockbuster deal to acquire a pair of first round picks and Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

No matter where he has selected, Holmes has shown he can find talent. The Lions have nabbed key contributors in the last two drafts anywhere from the second to sixth round. In 2021, the team landed tackle Alim McNeill (third round), wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (fourth round) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (fifth round). 2022 produced defensive tackle Josh Paschal (second round), safety Kerby Joseph (third round), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (sixth round) and edge rusher James Houston (sixth round).

Detroit’s roster has shown that it badly needs more depth, especially on defense. Having cracks at more picks would allow the Lions to continue to throw players at problems at multiple spots on the field. It could also allow the Lions more capital to make trades for veterans who are on the block if need be.

Still, would that be worth risking turning down a top player? Many think Detroit trading back from the sixth-overall selection is a key to dream about this offseason.

Not to be lost, though, is the notion that the team could find a similar-sized win simply by trading up and nabbing a top prospect.