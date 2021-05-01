SEC Linebacker Leads List of Day 3 Steals for Lions

The Detroit Lions did plenty of heavy-lifting for their defense on day two of the 2021 NFL Draft, and perhaps curiously, they have not found a way to address one of their biggest needs as of yet.

Detroit hasn’t yet dipped their toe into the pool of a very deep wideout class, but the good news is there are some intriguing options for the team to think about in rounds four and five with the team’s final two scheduled picks of the draft.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Who is left on the board that could be a steal for Saturday? Here’s some names the Lions need to be considering in a big way once they get back on the clock with picks 112 and 153 barring any additions.

Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

How is Cox, a potential second or third-round pick, still on the board? The Lions have struggled in coverage for a long time at linebacker, and if they want to solve the need, Cox is just the kind of guy who figures to have a solution for the team. He transferred from North Dakota State but that didn’t hurt his ability to play big and have an impact. 3 career interceptions all at LSU last year show what a solid player he is against the pass. That could help him get on the radar of the coverage-needy Lions, who are always struggling at linebacker against the run, but lately more so the pass. Cox could help the team if he was the pick a little way down the board. This is now further than many would expect.

Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

Surratt has shown burst and quickness during the pre-draft process to along with his impressive 6-3 frame. The Lions could be in the market for a top wideout, and this class seems to be deep with a guy like Surratt being there potentially in round two. How does his talent translate to the game? That might not be hard to say given his solid production in just two shortened years. Surratt put up 1,582 yards and 15 scores and is beginning to make a bigger name for himself. He wouldn’t cost the Lions a top pick, and could be a big-bodied player to give the Lions a boost down field perhaps in round five.

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

One of the more intriguing players at wideout who has not been picked is Wallace, who has been hugely productive for the Cowboys with 3,434 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career. Wallace isn’t huge, but he is fast and can be the kind of speed option that helps the Lions move the ball and make big plays downfield. Wallace has been intriguing and is one of the top wideouts that is on the board for teams to consider on day three.

Ar’Darius Washington, S, TCU

Detroit hasn’t addressed the safety spot as of yet in the draft, but Washington can help then do that an he is a good value later on in the draft. With 86 tackles, 5 interceptions and 6 passes defended he is the kind of player that has been very productive for the team and could be a force in the secondary.

Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

Powell could be a name the Lions look at to fill the need they will have at pass catcher. With speed and size, Powell looked the part of a potential NFL star in the game and the Lions had to be interested considering they could need all the help they could get at wideout. Powell put up 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns for Clemson, coming on strongest last year. He had a stronger 2020 season than career, but the good news is he could be peaking at the right time and has a big body. Landing him later in the draft while filling other needs earlier could be ideal, and that is where the Lions could be now.

READ NEXT: Lions Lauded for Drafting ‘a** Kickers’ in 2021