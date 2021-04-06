Lions Urged to ‘Do Right’ by Jared Goff With Big Move Early in Draft

The Detroit Lions have plenty of options as they begin to think about how they want to attack the 2021 NFL Draft, and plenty of needs with which to try and balance things out.

What is the biggest thing the team must do, though? It’s not the same answer for everybody, as some folks think the Lions should prioritize defense or different spots on the offense other than a skill position. That’s not the case for NFL.com’s Dan Parr, however.

Recently, Parr took a look at examining all the needs every team has in the upcoming draft. When it came to the Lions, a few familiar spots came up in the form of defense as well as a wideout. Parr believes that wideout is the biggest need, and the team owes it to Jared Goff to get a game-breaking wideout for the team.

He wrote:

Doing right by new QB1 Jared Goff means finding him a WR1 early in the draft. The Lions’ new decision-makers also have the tall task of repairing a defense that broke under the previous regime.

Many think the Lions should select a quarterback or someone for the defense, perhaps not doing right by Goff whatsoever. Even if the Lions don’t pick a wideout first, there are still great options further down the draft board that the team can pick up in order to boost their offense and their quarterback.

As some think, that needs to be the biggest goal for the team.

Jared Goff Needs Help for Lions to Have Success

The Lions traded for Goff a few months back, and the goal for the team is to get him in the mix and see what they have. Goff has talent, and he’s shown it given his 6-5 playoff record and the fact he’s appeared in a Super Bowl. Goff was open about the fact that he wants to take the Lions to a title game and win one in the future, so that is what his challenge is going to be moving forward. Perhaps many don’t consider him a long-term option, but Goff can dispel that notion with some elite play this season and next season during his trial period with the team.

Getting Goff the right amount of help will be huge as it relates to what type of present and future he can have in the Motor City, so helping him right off the bat should be a major goal.

Wideout Seen as Huge Lions’ Need During 2021 NFL Draft

With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line and linebacker given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout such as Chase, Waddle or Smith, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that notion moving forward if the team sees a player that they like such Justin Fields.

The Lions have plenty of options when the draft rolls around, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see them elect to give their new quarterback some major help as Parr suggests when all is said and done. All bets are off as to what will happen, but there’s no question that the team does need some help at wide receiver.

