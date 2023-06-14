Lions Free Agency: Top 5 Options Still Remaining at Wide Receiver

For much of the offseason, NFL analysts have asked whether the Detroit Lions have enough depth at wide receiver.

The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy still asked the same question following the team’s minicamp.

“One underlying thought after watching the Lions is that their wide receiver room is an injury away from being in trouble,” Pouncy wrote. “We already know Jameson Williams will miss the first six games of the season, leaving the team without its main vertical threat. But if Amon-Ra St. Brown goes down — especially during that six-game window — the Lions might have to get creative elsewhere.”

Pouncy again proposed the Lions pursuing recently released former All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins. But if Detroit is interested in adding a wide receiver through free agency, there are few intriguing options.

Here are five potential targets still available in free agency for the Lions at wide receiver:

DeAndre Hopkins

There’s no denying Pouncy’s proposal of the Lions possibly signing Hopkins. It’s been a very popular rumor in the media.

Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe labeled Detroit “the most logical spot” for Hopkins on May 29. Sports Illustrated Matt Verderame and CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin listed the Lions as one of the top potential destinations for Hopkins this offseason too.

Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown addressed the possibility while making a guest appearance on NFL Network.

“Obviously, when you talk about an All-Pro player, he’s obviously going to help any team he joins,” St. Brown told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano and Steve Wyche. “But, the guys we have now in this room, I feel like, we all do things differently, we all do things really well.

Hopkins posted 64 receptions, 717 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022.

Julio Jones

Hopkins is, by far, the leading candidate for the Lions to sign in free agency. But there are other options.

Like Hopkins, Jones is a former five-time All-Pro. But Jones could fit more of what the Lions immediately need.

With Jameson Williams suspended the first six games, it would be best for the Detroit defense if the receiver the team potentially signs has speed to make big plays down field. In 12 NFL seasons, Jones has averaged 15.1 yards per catch, which is nearly 2 yards more than what Hopkins has averaged.

The negatives with Jones, though, is his age and health. He turned 34 in February and hasn’t played more than 10 games in a season since 2019.

Byron Pringle

There’s little chance the Lions will be able to replace Williams’ speed during the first six games. Before the 2022 NFL draft, Williams claimed that he would have broken the 40-yard dash record time at the NFL combine if not for his knee injury.

But if speed is the top factor in any potential receiver signing this summer for Detroit, they may come closest to replicating Williams with Pringle. The 29-year-old ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the 2019 combine.

That, though, hasn’t translated into huge plays on the field during his career. With the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears, Pringle has averaged 13.4 yards per reception.

His best season was in 2021 when he recorded 42 catches for 568 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Sammy Watkins

Like Hopkins and Jones, Watkins was a first-round pick. He was also once one of the fastest receivers in the NFL.

In nine seasons, he’s registered 14.8 yards per catch. During 2015, Watkins reached more than 1,000 receiving yards with only 60 receptions thanks to a 17.5 yards per reception average.

He turned 30 on June 14, which is not the ideal age for free agent receivers. But he’s actually a year younger than Hopkins.

Last season, Watkins also showcased he’s still got plenty left in the tank. He averaged 20.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions with the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.

T.Y. Hilton

At 33, Hilton is the second-oldest receiver on this list after Jones. The Indianapolis Colts didn’t bother to re-sign him last summer, and he didn’t land on a team until December.

But in three games with the Dallas Cowboys at the end of the year, Hilton made big plays. He had 121 receiving yards on just 7 receptions, averaging 17.3 yards per catch.

He’s past his prime, but if the Lions are looking for a speedy receiver who could play a significant role early in the season and then slide comfortably into a reserve role when Williams returns, Hilton is an intriguing possibility.

He should also be more of a bargain than Hopkins or Jones.