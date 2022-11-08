Top NFL Insider’s Major Wish for Lions Revolves Around Staff Shakeup

The Detroit Lions have struggled during the 2022 season, and perhaps the biggest way they have struggled has been on the defensive side of things.

Aaron Glenn’s group hasn’t gotten it done consistently enough, and has statistically been one of the worst units in the league. So it only makes sense, then, folks would be clamoring for a change to spark something in the team midseason.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer recently put together a list of the top wishes for teams at the midway point of the season. As he said, the Lions’ major wish would be to see something on defense, and perhaps even have Dan Campbell make a major change at coordinator if things don’t improve.

“Something, anything, on defense. Last year, when Detroit’s offense flatlined, Dan Campbell aggressively removed Anthony Lynn as play-caller, and the Lions wound up really finding something in Ben Johnson. Is there a similar move for Campbell this year?,” Breer wrote in the piece.

Ironically enough, Breer’s wish was granted in Week 9, with the Lions humbling and humiliating Aaron Rogers and the rival Packers amid a 15-9 win. With a stop on fourth down late in the game, Detroit’s defense validated their big day and proved they can rebound.

Lions Likely to Evaluate Glenn at Season’s End

Whereas the team made the move to fire Lynn in the middle of the 2021 season, it’s not likely to expect a similar move here on the defensive side whatsoever.

Campbell seems to have a much better relationship with Glenn, and the team’s move to fire Pleasant seems like the type of move that will be made in the interim to try and jump-start things. Indeed, Pleasant’s removal seemed to spark something within Detroit’s defensive backfield for Week 9. Across the board, the team played better.

At the end of the season, Campbell will have a full two years with which to judge Glenn, who was once a rising star and in-demand coach during hiring cycles. At that time, he will be able to make a decision that is well-informed about what to do with the coach.

Glenn does remain beloved by his Lions players on defense, which has a big deal to do with the decision making. Whereas Lynn felt distant from the team last season, Glenn feels as if he is a part of their fabric. That’s never changed even in spite of the difficulties the Lions have had.

To that end, the Lions may not want to pull the rip cord too soon on Glenn. Expect him to coach out the season and a decision to be made later on.

Detroit’s Defense Improved During Week 9

Whether it’s sustainable or not, Detroit’s once in the tank defense managed to step up in a big way in Week 9 against Green Bay.

The Lions forced three turnovers, pressured Rodgers a few times and got a sack on the quarterback. They also managed to hold the Packers to a grand total of nine points and hold them at bay in the red zone, something which was very unexpected given what had transpired for Detroit in recent weeks.

All of this positivity led Campbell to give Glenn the game ball after the contest had played out, and he paid the coordinator special tribute for sticking with it and continuing to lead his team.

Gotta make it a habit pic.twitter.com/KraBqPNQbf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 7, 2022

“I’ll tell you what, I ain’t never been around a group of guys like y’all. I’m dead serious. I mean look, you talk about hitting some hard times, you guys just keep coming back man. I’ve never seen anything like it. I told you Wednesday man, I could smell something. You could smell something in the air and you guys rallied. That’s not easy. That’s a good win. I’ve got a game ball. This game ball goes to a man who’s grinded this thing out, day in, day out, everything it takes. Heart and soul. Defense, that’s a hell of a job. That’s how you play defense. Aaron Glenn,” Campbell said to cheers, announcing the ball selection for the week.

Clearly, as much blame as he is handed outside the building, the Lions seem to appreciate Glenn within, and see his value. With that in mind, don’t expect Breer’s wish for sweeping changes to pan out midseason in Detroit this year.