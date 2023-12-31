“Yeah, that sucks. It’s unfortunate, man,” Goff said. “I don’t know if I’ve had this feeling before where you feel like you’ve won and you didn’t. With that being said, though, the next two plays we had shots at it.”

The loss likely cost the Lions a chance at securing a first-round bye in the playoffs. They entered Saturday’s game tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFC, but now will need to win their game against the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale and get some help.