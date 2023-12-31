The Detroit Lions appeared to secure a big go-ahead score in their December 30 game against the Dallas Cowboys when Jared Goff completed a 2-point conversion by finding offensive lineman Taylor Decker open in the endzone.

Referee Brad Allen saw differently — and now could face some discipline for what appeared to be an incorrect call.

Allen flagged the Lions for illegal touching on the conversion play after the touchdown with 23 seconds left, saying that Decker had never declared himself as an eligible receiver before the play. Allen told NFL pool reporter Calvin Watkins after the game that it was actually lineman Dan Skipper — not Decker — who reported to him as eligible.

That appeared to be contradicted by a video showing Decker approaching Allen before the play, with Skipper running toward Allen but never close enough to speak to him. After a penalty on the Cowboys wiped out an interception on the next 2-point attempt, the Lions failed on the third and lost the game 20-19.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is now reporting that the league is planning to discipline the crew for the missed call.

Officiating Crew Faces Consequences

The call generated significant controversy at the time, especially after video emerged showing Goff directing Decker to report to the referee and Skipper not close enough to report. Allen said after the game that it was Skipper who reported, though both Skipper and Decker disputed this after the game.

Appearing on ESPN on December 31, Schefter said the league is planning to discipline the officiating crew and potentially taking them out of the rotation for the playoffs.