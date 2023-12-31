The Detroit Lions appeared to secure a big go-ahead score in their December 30 game against the Dallas Cowboys when Jared Goff completed a 2-point conversion by finding offensive lineman Taylor Decker open in the endzone.
Referee Brad Allen saw differently — and now could face some discipline for what appeared to be an incorrect call.
Allen flagged the Lions for illegal touching on the conversion play after the touchdown with 23 seconds left, saying that Decker had never declared himself as an eligible receiver before the play. Allen told NFL pool reporter Calvin Watkins after the game that it was actually lineman Dan Skipper — not Decker — who reported to him as eligible.
That appeared to be contradicted by a video showing Decker approaching Allen before the play, with Skipper running toward Allen but never close enough to speak to him. After a penalty on the Cowboys wiped out an interception on the next 2-point attempt, the Lions failed on the third and lost the game 20-19.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter is now reporting that the league is planning to discipline the crew for the missed call.
Officiating Crew Faces Consequences
The call generated significant controversy at the time, especially after video emerged showing Goff directing Decker to report to the referee and Skipper not close enough to report. Allen said after the game that it was Skipper who reported, though both Skipper and Decker disputed this after the game.
Appearing on ESPN on December 31, Schefter said the league is planning to discipline the officiating crew and potentially taking them out of the rotation for the playoffs.
“A large part of Brad Allen’s crew is not going to be officiating in the postseason,” he said, via Bleacher Report. “They’re going to get downgraded, and the chances are that many of them are not going to be involved in the postseason.”
Schefter also re-shared an ESPN article he wrote on December 9 that criticized Allen’s crew for missing a “blatant and potentially game-deciding pass interference penalty” in a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.
Lions Share Anger, Frustration
After Saturday’s game, a visibly frustrated Dan Campbell offered a blunt reply on the call. The Lions head coach said he had discussed the 2-point conversion play with the officiating crew before the game to let them know that Decker would be eligible.
“Would you be frustrated right now?” Campbell said, via ESPN. “I don’t like losing, and that’s what happened. We lost, and that bothers me. I don’t like having an L, so that’s the frustration.”
Quarterback Jared Goff also expressed anger about the play, saying he believes they earned a win.
“Yeah, that sucks. It’s unfortunate, man,” Goff said. “I don’t know if I’ve had this feeling before where you feel like you’ve won and you didn’t. With that being said, though, the next two plays we had shots at it.”
The loss likely cost the Lions a chance at securing a first-round bye in the playoffs. They entered Saturday’s game tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFC, but now will need to win their game against the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale and get some help.