‘Straight From the Mud:’ Lions Player Pumped for Dan Campbell Hire

Detroit Lions fans as well as the media heard Dan Campbell’s opening salvo to the team, but after the dust had settled, what did the players think?

That’s a hard question to completely answer seeing as most players are off on their own right now at this point of the offseason. Interestingly, a reaction did come in from defensive lineman Nick Williams on Twitter, and it’s clear that the lineman is very fired up for his new coach. The reason? He’s blue-collar and “straight from the mud” just like a player.

Oh I’m loving Coach’s attitude, Blue-collar worker. Str8 from the mud 😈 — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) January 21, 2021

As Campbell takes over the team, it’s clear that he is going to be a favorite of the players as well as the fans given this innate ability to connect. As he enters the team, everyone has heard about his ability to mesh with players, but this adds a new level to it given how quickly it seems to have happened.

As for biting kneecaps? Williams admits that he will be in to do whatever it takes to win with the new staff.

If it means winning uhhhh yea — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) January 21, 2021

If Williams is this sold now, it’s not hard to imagine the rest of the roster will be once Campbell gets into the mix and gets his program going for the future.

Jeff Okudah Also Excited for Dan Campbell Hire

It wasn’t only Williams who can’t wait to get going for his new staff, but Detroit’s rookie cornerback as well. Jeff Okudah shared a still shot on the internet of the news that the Lions would be hiring Campbell, and simply titled it “LFG.”

Okudah might have a natural connection with Campbell given the amount of Ohio State players that played for the Saints. By hiring Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator, Campbell could also be set to give Okudah the best possible chance to succeed given his status as a former star defensive back. Clearly, Okudah has good reason to be excited all the way around.

Nick Williams Statistics

If Campbell and Williams can mesh, it would be huge for the Lions given what he means to the team’s defensive front n terms of depth. Williams has bounced around the NFL a bit early on in his career. He started his career as a seventh round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, and by 2014, had joined the Kansas City Chiefs. After spending a few seasons there, Williams departed for the Miami Dolphins, and spent a season there before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2018. While with Chicago, Williams had a solid 2019 season, with 6 sacks and 42 tackles.

Known for his ability to be a pass rush disruptor, Williams might not offer the Lions much against the run, but he can get after the pocket as his numbers in 2019 prove. After putting up minuscule stats everywhere else, Williams came into his own with the Bears last season, setting career highs in every category. The hope is with more starting time, the 30 year old can continue to play a big role and come into his own in the league with Detroit. This past season, Williams put up 1 sack with just 23 tackles, so obviously, the team could stand to use more from the lineman.

Williams is under contract for 2021 for the Lions, so it will be interesting to see if he sticks around and what he can deliver the team. It’s clear if he does that he will be pumped to do it with his new head coach.

