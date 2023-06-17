Lions Pressed to Consider Signing Former First-Round Pick

The Detroit Lions adding DeAndre Hopkins has been such a popular rumor over the last three weeks, it’s easy to forget that there are other wide receivers available in free agency.

But Sports Illustrated’s Christian Booher hasn’t forgotten. Booher named former first-round pick N’Keal Harry a receiver the Lions should consider signing.

“Injuries have plagued the former first-round pick throughout his brief NFL career,” Booher wrote. “Harry is still just 25 and could be worthy of a look through training camp as the Lions accumulate depth at wide receiver.

“He’s built like an ‘X’ receiver, which is a position of need for the Lions while Jameson Williams is sidelined for the first six games of the season. There’s also veterans in the receiver room who could help get him back on track after experiencing struggles early in his career.”

Harry has posted 64 receptions for 714 yards and 5 touchdowns in his four-year NFL career.

How Harry Potentially Fits With the Lions

NFL writer Brad Berryman of Fansided connected the Lions to Harry at the beginning of May. But even that wasn’t the first time the possibility of Harry going to Detroit was proposed.

Sports Illustrated’s John Maakaron asked whether the Lions should acquire Harry when the receiver requested a trade from the New England Patriots through his agent in July 2021. New England traded Harry a year later to the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots drafted Harry at No. 32 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He began his career on injured reserve with an ankle issue and only played seven games as a rookie. While he played 14 games during his second season, he also began the 2021 season on IR because of a shoulder injury.

In three seasons with New England, Harry posted 57 receptions for 598 yards and 4 touchdowns.

With the Bears, Harry again started September on IR — once more because of his ankle. He played seven games for the Bears, recording only 7 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

As Booher noted, Harry is an interesting possibility for the Lions this offseason because he can play the same position as Jameson Williams, who will miss the first six games due to a gambling suspension.

Harry wouldn’t bring the same pedigree or experience as a DeAndre Hopkins. But still only 25 years old, Harry has more future upside.

He also wouldn’t block Williams from getting snaps when he returns from his suspension. That will be a concern if the Lions sign Hopkins or another receiver with a similar stature.

Other Potential Free Agent WR Targets for Lions

In many ways, Harry is at the opposite end of the wide receiver free agency spectrum as Hopkins. While Hopkins would be a major splash signing, Harry is a reclamation project.

There’s other free agent receiving options in the middle if the Lions would prefer a less dramatic move than Hopkins but a more proven receiver than Harry.

Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton and Sammy Watkins are all veteran wideouts still available. Although past their primes, they could help replace Williams’ speed for the first six weeks.

That could be especially true for Watkins, who averaged 20.3 yards per catch in a small sample last year.

Byron Pringle is another possibility. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the 2019 combine. Harry posted a 4.53 40-yard dash time at the same combine.

The options are there. The question is if the Lions consider their need at wide receiver big enough to bring in a free agent.