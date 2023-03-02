Noah Sewell Open About Desire to Play for Lions: ‘It Would Be a Blessing’

Detroit Lions football can be a family affair, and that fact isn’t just limited to fans. Players can have the same connection.

Penei Sewell has been a standout offensive lineman for Detroit the last two seasons. As a result, he has put himself on a lot of radars nationally, but most don’t realize his family has some outstanding football bloodlines.

Linebacker Nephi Sewell came into the league in 2022, and plays for the New Orleans Saints. Now, for a third-straight year, there is another player waiting in the wings from the family in the form of Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell.

Speaking during the NFL combine on Wednesday March 1, Sewell admitted that joining his brother with the Lions would be a blessing to him.

.@B1essah on the prospect of reuniting with big brother @peneisewell58 in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/RaDWrW8Gmf — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 1, 2023

“If I get to play with my brother, it would be truly a blessing. Never heard of two brothers on the same team at once, but it would be a blessing,” Sewell said at the combine.

Perhaps Sewell hasn’t played with any of his own brothers, but for the Lions, the experience is pretty common right now. Both Julian Okwara and Romeo Okwara play for the team’s defense at edge and linebacker, in addition to Shane Zylstra and Brandon Zylstra on the offensive side of the ball.

One more set of brothers, each on a separate side of the football, would certainly be intriguing for the Lions. In addition to the brotherly angle, the duo would offer the team a pair of potential game-breakers on the roster.

Last year, the elder Sewell didn’t get his wish to see one of his younger brothers join the team, but perhaps the second time will be the charm in 2023. It’s clear the family probably wouldn’t mind this arrangement at all.

Noah Sewell Touts Position Versatility

While he played linebacker in college, Sewell was accustomed to playing all over the place while coming up in football.

As he explained, he played running back, wide receiver and even some quarterback as he was getting into the game, even if he ended up on the defensive side of the ball. All of that combines to give him what he sees as the edge over his big brother head-to-head.

The Sewells are versatile players 👐 pic.twitter.com/uwbQswa6yq — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 1, 2023

“I played a little bit of running back, fullback, I did play quarterback my sophomore year in high school. A little slot receiver. I think I’ve got better hands than Penei,” he cracked to the media.

Sewell’s older brother, of course, had arguably the most exciting moment of his young career this past season when he was the recipient of a pass on third-and-seven against Minnesota. He hauled in the pass, and helped Detroit salt away a big 33-24 victory over their division rivals.

Play

Penei Sewell CATCHES PASS TO ICE THE GAME Discord Server: discord.gg/highlightheaven Clip Channel: youtube.com/c/HighlightHeaven2 Gaming Channel: youtube.com/c/HHG01 TikTok: tiktok.com/@highlight.heaven Business Email: highlightheavenbusiness@gmail.com Twitter: twitter.com/highlghtheaven Instagram: instagram.com/highlght.heaven/ Twitch: twitch.tv/highlightheaven Patreon: patreon.com/highlightheaven (All rights go to ESPN, FOX, CBS, NBC, Amazon, NFL Network, Universal Music Group, the NFL, USFL, FCF, NCAA, XFL, NBA, NHL, MLB & its broadcasters. I do not own the music and… 2022-12-11T21:06:09Z

If the two were on the same team, it would surely be fun to put their athleticism to the test. Right now, it’s clear that the Sewell name carries weight in the football world given all they can do on the field.

Noah Sewell Touts Versatility

Noah Sewell’s College Stats & Highlights

There’s no reason at all to believe that Sewell can’t make a huge difference in the NFL, especially when looking at some of his highlights and numbers from college.

With 218 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for-loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles, it’s clear Sewell can move around the field and wreak plenty of havoc on defense. To that end, he could be a smart addition for Detroit.

Play

Noah Sewell 2022 Highlights | Oregon LB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect One of the top LBs in this year's draft 2022 Stats: 55 Tkl, 1.5 Sacks, 1 FR, 1 INT 2022-12-01T03:57:15Z

Sewell was also voted an AP all PAC-12 second-teamer at linebacker, which proved his overall worth on the field. Heading into the draft, many see the gritty defender trending toward a day two selection, potentially in the third-round.

Whether that’s in Detroit remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Sewell might not mind that setup at all if it ends up being the case.