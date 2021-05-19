Lions Have Comical Super Bowl Odds for 2021 Season

Not many folks expect much from the Detroit Lions in 2021, and that only looks like more of the case when considering what the team has done during the offseason and the schedule that they will play.

Detroit is facing down one of the toughest schedules in the league and has a team taking on the look of a rebuild, so those factors combine to make the team a long-shot to have any type of success on the field. Just how much of a long-shot though? Pretty long, indeed.

Detroit’s Super Bowl odds on any given year are low, but it’s safe to say that this season, they may never have been lower to start a year. The Lions have only a 0.1% chance to win the Super Bowl according to the odds for next season.

PFF predicts the #Lions to have a 0.1% chance to win the Super Bowl. Dead last in the NFL #DetroitvsEverybody pic.twitter.com/PB3xrnliXg — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) May 18, 2021

Safe to say the odds are not in Detroit’s favor as it relates to being elite next season and ending what has been a massive NFL drought.

Lions Maintain Long Super Bowl Drought

Why did the Lions start over again this offseason? The franchise is interested in trying to build something that will last a long time and build a winner in the best way possible, given the fact they have not had the best luck through the years.

The Lions have been one of the more miserable teams historically when it comes to the playoffs never mind Super Bowl. Detroit hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991. It’s not just 1991, however. Prior to that win, the Lions hadn’t won a playoff game since 1957. They had lost three times combined in the 1970s and 1980s. They’ve had plenty of misfortune in the playoffs as well, losing games in heartbreaking fashion and blowout fashion as well.

Detroit last appeared in the playoffs in 2018, but quickly bowed out, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in close fashion. They haven’t been consistent enough through the years at both making the playoffs and also winning when they do manage to get there, so they are looking to flip the odds once they do in order to make a run.

Breaking Down Lions 2021 Schedule

Detroit wastes no time coming out of the gate with the tough games, as battles against Baltimore, Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota take place in Week 2-4. After Detroit’s bye week in Week 9, the team will take on Pittsburgh and Cleveland, a couple teams that battled for the AFC North last season. Just ahead of that, the Lions will play the Rams and the Eagles in a couple difficult games. Detroit finishes up their season with battles against the Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks and Packers in what is sure to be a very difficult run to end the year.

As a whole, there aren’t a lot of breaks on this schedule for the Lions, and it will be tough from start to finish for the team. That combines to make the team a significant underdog when all is said and done and perhaps the biggest long-shot in the NFL to win the Super Bowl.

