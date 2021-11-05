Lions Will Have First Shot at Claiming Odell Beckham Jr. After Release

The Detroit Lions didn’t make a move to add a wideout at the trade deadline, but they could still have their shot to add a top-flight player at the position on the waiver wire.

After not being traded at the deadline, Odell Beckham Jr. is moving on from the Cleveland Browns via release as reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Already, many thought the Lions would be a fit for Beckham at the deadline, and the team was looking for a wideout leading up to that period. No deal was done, but the Lions could be in perfect position to pounce if they wanted Beckham now.

As ESPN insider Field Yates pointed out, Beckham will hit waivers on Monday if released in the next two days. That means the Lions will have the first chance to nab him via the waiver order if they want to pounce on a move.

Whether Odell Beckham, Jr. is waived today or tomorrow, he will be subject to waivers on Monday. Any team that wants to claim him would have to submit a waiver claim by Monday afternoon and would inherit the remaining 9 weeks of whatever money Beckham is still owed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2021

The waiver order is updated weekly and is determined by team records. The current Top 10:

1. Lions

2. Dolphins

3. Texans

4. Jaguars

5. Jets

6. Giants

7. Washington FT

8. Eagles

9. Seahawks

10. Bears https://t.co/tcgcVQ8x8Y — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 5, 2021

So far this season, general manager Brad Holmes has taken a measured approach with adding players, but what he decides on Beckham will be interesting. If the team could make the salary situation work, it would be a low-risk addition for the Lions to make. Former Cleveland general manager John Dorsey is also in Detroit as an advisor, so there could be a connection there being he traded for Beckham a few years ago.

How Beckham Would Fit Lions’ Offense

Detroit is lacking a player who can stretch the field in their offense the way that Beckham can. The wideout has been lost in the shuffle in Cleveland, but in Detroit, he could skyrocket to the top option to catch passes on a bad team. The Lions don’t have depth at wideout having lost Quintez Cephus for the year and are depending on a weak cast of characters right now to step up. Kalif Raymond has done a nice job, but he’s a speed receiver and not a vertical threat like Beckham is. Detroit’s passing offense is only producing 228 yards per-game with 8 total touchdowns this season.

Overall, there might be no better fit in the league for Beckham’s talents than the Lions, who desperately need some kind of midseason boost.

Beckham’s Stats and Highlights

A deal for Beckham could make plenty of sense for the Lions, considering they might need a veteran player to help them in picking up the slack. Beckham has been solid for the most part in his career given the fact he has 7,062 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. This season has not gone well for Beckham in Cleveland, given he has collected just 232 total yards, which is a small total. Beckham has had to deal with injuries and other problems which have slowed him down in Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the highlights:





Beckham can still bring it on the field, and could be a veteran leader for a young wideout group in Detroit. That could help the Lions not just in 2021, but 2022 as well. Seeing if the team makes this move will be interesting to monitor.

