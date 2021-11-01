Potential Lions Deal for Pro Bowl WR Called ‘Dream Trade’ of Deadline

The Detroit Lions are looking forward to the future in terms of roster building, and the present might come sooner rather than later if the team can make a move at the deadline.

This year, the Lions have been rumored to potentially be in the mix for making a trade at wideout. That rumor has persisted throughout the weeks, and as a result, it hasn’t stopped folks from dreaming about the best possible addition for the team.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, a dream trade scenario was floated by Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr in a trade deadline primer piece. As Orr wrote, he believes the Lions should deal a pair of third-round picks for Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns. Why? According to Orr, Beckham could be seen as an “ambassador” for Detroit’s next quarterback, and making the move could give the Lions a jump-start on the offseason.

The price might not be that prohibitive considering the Lions should have multiple middle-round picks in 2022 by virtue of the compensatory formula. Getting a move on the offseason could help the Lions prepare in a better way for 2022, so it will be fascinating to see if this dream deal plays out.

Beckham’s Stats and Highlights

A deal for Beckham could make plenty of sense for the Lions, considering they might need a veteran player to help them in picking up the slack. Beckham has been solid for the most part in his career given the fact he has 7,062 receiving yards and 51 touchdowns in his career. This season has not gone well for Beckham in Cleveland, given he has collected just 232 total yards, which is a small total. Beckham has had to deal with injuries and other problems which have slowed him down in Cleveland.

Here’s a look at the highlights:





Play



Odell Beckham Jr. FULL 2020 Highlights Every highlight from his 2019-2020 NFL season! Subscribe for more highlights! 2020-10-29T02:21:23Z

Beckham can still bring it on the field, and could be a veteran leader for a young wideout group in Detroit. That could help the Lions not just in 2021, but 2022 as well.

Why Lions Could Add a Wide Receiver

The Detroit offense just simply isn’t potent right now, and that is especially so after a 44-6 loss to Philadelphia in Week 8. The Lions cannot move the ball downfield, and it’s becoming clear that Jared Goff needs some help if he is going to turn the offense around. Finding a way to deal for a wideout could help take some of the pressure off the rookie and younger options the team has right now.

Overall, the Lions don’t have a veteran player they can depend on at the position both now and for 2022. Finding a way to add a player could be huge for the Lions, especially if that player can be part of the solution for 2021 and beyond.

This past offseason, the Lions only added underrated players to the mix instead of prioritizing a top buy at the position. The mindset that led the team to that could change in a hurry, especially if the Lions struggle at moving the ball consistently in the next few weeks.

Whether via trade, signing or another roster move, the Lions are going to have to find someone to make some catches on offense. Perhaps a guy like Beckham could help them do it sooner rather than later.

READ NEXT: Potential Lions Trade Deadline Targets Surface at Wideout