Lions Offseason Praised as ‘Biggest Winner’ Within Entire Division

The Detroit Lions have had an offseason to remember for several reasons, and some folks aren’t exactly sure they did everything they could to be a winner.

That theme hasn’t carried over completely, however. The Lions have been trashed by some in the media for their offseason decisions, but that’s not the case for another member of the site. Recently, Bleacher Report picked out the best offseasons in the NFL, and the Lions were high on the list.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Writer Maurice Moton hinted that he believes the Lions deserve a bit more credit for what they’ve done this offseason, and picked the team as the winners in the NFC North.

He wrote:

“Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes deserves more praise this offseason. Although Holmes dealt quarterback Matthew Stafford, he acquired Jared Goff and two future first-round picks along with a third-rounder, which the team used to select cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. The Lions can win plenty of games with their new signal-caller who’s played in a Super Bowl and put together back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. The premium picks will allow Detroit to pivot at the position if necessary. The Lions strengthened both sides of their front lines. As arguably the best tackle in the 2021 draft, Penei Sewell should make an immediate impact. On Day 2, Detroit selected defensive tackles Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill. Neither pick draws a ton of excitement, but this team can beat its opponents in the trenches as a tough competitive squad in 2021.”

In terms of some of the other competition, Moton sees the Bears as a question mark given some questions along the offensive line and at wideout, and some questions about what the Vikings are doing on the defensive side. That could be beneficial for the Lions, who simply had a steady start to their new regime.

That start was enough to land them high on this list and make them the winners of the division in someone’s mind.

NFC North Could be Wide Open in 2021

The Lions might not be in a good spot to contend this coming season as many see, but it’s clear the division might be seeing a significant changing of the guard. The Bears have hit the reset button in a small way at quarterback with Justin Fields and have some questions hanging over the organization. The Vikings have a few decent players and could be the second-best team in the division depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. If Rodgers sticks, the Packers remain the best team in the division. If he goes, anything could happen and any team could become the new favorites. That’s even true of Detroit.

Lions Offseason Recap

The Lions had a wild offseason from the start, bringing in Brad Holmes as well as Dan Campbell and changing the look of the front office in a major way. The coaching staff added former players like Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle-El and Aaron Glenn. The team dealt Matthew Stafford, managed to pick up some top picks and Jared Goff in the exchange. Additionally, the Lions added free agents like Charles Harris, Quinton Dunbar, Corn Elder, Alex Anzalone to the defense while patching some offensive holes with the likes of wideouts Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Damion Ratley, running back Jamaal Williams and quarterback Nick Boyle. In the draft, Detroit boosted their offensive line with Penei Sewell and their defense with Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Derrick Barnes. They added Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jermar Jefferson to the offense as well.

Does all of this add up to a solid offseason, and perhaps the best one in the NFC North? It’s certainly possible given what some believe.

READ NEXT: Analyst Trashes Lions Offseason, Jared Goff