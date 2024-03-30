Lions Connected to Former $70 Million Defensive Back

The Detroit Lions signed former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton in NFL free agency last year. Now in need of replacing Sutton, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine argued the Lions could target another former Steelers defensive back in free agency — Patrick Peterson.
Ballentine named the Lions a potential fit for the 3-Time All-Pro cornerback.
“The Pittsburgh Steelers cut the three-time All-Pro in a money-saving move. However, he played in all 17 games for the Steelers last season, starting 16 games and giving up just 7.7 yards per target,” wrote Ballentine.
“He also added an intriguing chapter of his career by moonlighting at safety toward the end of the season.
“Peterson showed enough that he should get a shot at corner, but the possibility of playing safety makes him a safer signing.”
After his rookie contract expired, Peterson signed a 5-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Arizona Cardinals. In his first five seasons, he made first-team All-Pro three times.
Peterson also made eight consecutive Pro Bowls beginning in his 2011 rookie season.
The past three seasons, Peterson has played for the Minnesota Vikings and Steelers. Last year in Pittsburgh, he posted 42 combined tackles, 11 pass defenses and 2 interceptions in 17 regular season games.