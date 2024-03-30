Lions Connected to Former $70 Million Defensive Back

“He also added an intriguing chapter of his career by moonlighting at safety toward the end of the season.

“Peterson showed enough that he should get a shot at corner, but the possibility of playing safety makes him a safer signing.”

After his rookie contract expired, Peterson signed a 5-year, $70 million deal to stay with the Arizona Cardinals. In his first five seasons, he made first-team All-Pro three times.

Peterson also made eight consecutive Pro Bowls beginning in his 2011 rookie season.

The past three seasons, Peterson has played for the Minnesota Vikings and Steelers. Last year in Pittsburgh, he posted 42 combined tackles, 11 pass defenses and 2 interceptions in 17 regular season games.