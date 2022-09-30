Lions Lineman Called ‘Emerging Star,’ Praised for Play at Young Age

The Detroit Lions have seen several players step up on their team, but perhaps none as much as Penei Sewell along the offensive line.

Sewell has been as advertised almost since the first day that he arrived in at the facility, and folks continue to notice how good he is in a big way after a strong start to the 2022 season.

Sewell continues to push folks around in the trenches, and the Lions have gotten major love for what he has been able to do. Another person who loves what they’ve seen from Sewell has been Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network.

Never shy to share his take, Baldinger hopped on Twitter and shared a video breakdown where he cheered Sewell’s work in Week 3.

.@Lions @peneisewell58 is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need. #OnePride #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/e1wGGZYNH9 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 29, 2022

.

“Lions’ Penei Sewell is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need,” Baldinger tweeted.

In his video breakdown, Baldinger praised Sewell’s power and his ability to get leverage up front. As he said, what he is doing in the NFL at this point in time is very scary, indeed.

While offensive linemen don’t always get the proper praise, Sewell has generated the right amount of buzz early in his career. It’s nice to see folks taking his talent seriously.

Sewell Has Stayed Healthy So Far During 2022

Unlike players like Frank Ragnow, Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Sewell has been one of the lone Detroit offensive lineman who has managed to stay on the field and healthy this season.

Sewell along with Taylor Decker has remained the bookend tackle for the team, and has done a nice job in the run game as much as the passing game for the team. Given what happened to start last year, it’s notable Sewell has been able to stay in one place for the team.

The fact Sewell has been able to get comfortable has been a big plus for the Lions, and has allowed his career to really take off.

Sewell Seemed Primed for Bigger 2022 Season

The admission before the year that things have slowed down for Sewell seems extra important at this stage of his career with the team, so it’s no surprise to see him dominating.

Often times, things can move incredibly fast for a young player, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It can be tough to adjust to faster and bigger players as well as a new offense coming from college. Sewell passed that test in season one, even as tough as things seemed at times.

Now, with more experience under his belt, Sewell could be primed to take the leap from a promising young player to one of the better offensive tackles in the league. That was the hope for the Lions, and given Sewell’s play, it could now be the expectation.

The offensive lineman continues to do nice work on the field for the Lions, and also continues to generate hype as a result.

READ NEXT: New Update Given for Jameson Williams Injury Return