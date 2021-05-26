Penei Sewell Appears to Reveal New Lions Jersey Number [LOOK]

It can be tough for an NFL rookie to pick his number. Often times, veteran players occupy the desired digits, and can demand a ransom in exchange for a jersey swap.

Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell wore 58 while in college, and it appears he will be set to do that again in the pros after he was spotted during Detroit’s early OTA sessions this week sporting the number. 58 has been occupied by linebacker Jamie Collins, who may now be set to switch.

Here’s a first look at Sewell sporting his new Detroit colors:

It appears the Great Penei Sewell Number Mystery has been solved (and that Jamie Collins is changing his digits). pic.twitter.com/BZykpYbzTT — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 26, 2021

Sewell did not make it to rookie camp last weekend as he was fighting through a case of COVID-19, but it seems with him in attendance this week, it’s safe to say that he is doing well and has managed to move on and get into town in time.

So far, there is no word on what type of compensation might have happened, but very likely that the Lions rookie had to pay some sort of a price for his new number. At some point, that detail will be likely to leak out, so it’s very unlikely Sewell got away for free with regard to this transaction.

Lions Rookie Numbers Recap

All of the numbers that the rookies choose are subject to change at this point in time, but it seems that plenty are getting set in stone, especially after the rookie camp took place a few weeks ago. So far, here is a look at some of the numbers that have been spotted from the youngsters as they have taken to town and begun their transition to becoming NFL players.

Some Lions rookie numbers (via the 'Gram):

Onwuzurike: 75

McNeil: 54

Melifonwu: 26

Jefferson: 28 Worth a reminder that rookies often change up after roster cutdown, when more numbers become available. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 14, 2021

Levi Onwuzurike – #75

Ifeatu Melifonwu – #2 https://t.co/5w3gnRGUVR — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) May 13, 2021

Plenty of things can change before the season starts, so that grouping of numbers is merely tentative. Perhaps the most interesting will be Amon-Ra St. Brown wearing 14.

Sewell’s Stats and Highlights

The tackle from Oregon is a mountain of a man and someone who isn’t easily moved up front. Sewell excels as not only a pass blocker but a run blocker, and is as close to complete of an offensive lineman as there has been in the draft lately. While playing for the Ducks, Sewell became the 2019 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s best offensive lineman and also was a Unanimous All-American and first-team All-PAC 12 player. Though he sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it did little to dampen his stock as a top pick this April.

Sewell’s tape shows a player who can protect as well as move people up front, a deadly combination for the NFL.

Most Dominant College O-Lineman of the Decade || Penei Sewell Highlights | Don't Worry QB's…ᴴᴰPenei Sewell career highlights from the beginning of his True Freshman season to the end of his Sophomore season. Don't worry quarterbacks, everything is going to be just fine. Remember to Subscribe and follow me on: Facebook and Instagram!!! Facebook Page: facebook.com/LupDaLupSportsProductions Instagram Page: instagram.com/lupdalup84/ "WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with… 2020-08-21T05:07:54Z

If Sewell can bring that mindset to the team, it won’t matter what number he puts on in the end so long as he can be a mauler in the trenches that paves the way for the Detroit rushing attack and gives Jared Goff time to make big plays downfield.

