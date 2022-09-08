Writer Sees ‘National Recognition’ for Top Lions’ Youngster in 2022

The Detroit Lions haven’t made a habit of having the NFL’s elite at multiple spots across their roster, but that could soon be set to change.

A young roster has given the team a shot at having several tantalizing building blocks for the future, many of which reside along the team’s offensive line. Perhaps the most obvious candidate for such a breakout remains tackle Penei Sewell.

Sewell adjusted to the Lions very quickly as a rookie in 2021, and as a result, he could be charting a course toward having another brilliant season.

Speaking on Thursday, August 8, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was asked about Sewell. As he told the media including Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, the tackle is “light years” ahead of where he was. That proclamation led to a big prediction from Twentyman.

OC Ben Johnson said Penei Sewell is light years ahead of where he was this time last year. That's obviously expected in a player's second season. But I expect Sewell to have a monster year. I think he starts to get national recognition this season. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 8, 2022

“OC Ben Johnson said Penei Sewell is light years ahead of where he was this time last year. That’s obviously expected in a player’s second season. But I expect Sewell to have a monster year. I think he starts to get national recognition this season,” Twentyman tweeted.

National recognition for a Lions offensive lineman isn’t something that comes around often if at all, so if Sewell were able to rise to that level, it would represent huge news for the Lions, indeed.

Hearing Sewell talk last month, it seems all systems are go for that kind of impact out of the player.

Sewell Feeling Good Ahead of Year

Speaking after practice on Monday, August 1, Sewell told reporters including ESPN’s Eric Woodyard that things have slowed down considerably for him this season. That’s good news for his future.

#Lions T Penei Sewell on differences from Year 1 to Year 2 of camp: "I know what to expect. The speed is way slower. Everything's not coming at me 1,000 miles per hour. Everyone is normal speed and I like it." pic.twitter.com/lEzJJbyVLK — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 1, 2022

“Lions T Penei Sewell on differences from Year 1 to Year 2 of camp: “I know what to expect. The speed is way slower. Everything’s not coming at me 1,000 miles per hour. Everyone is normal speed and I like it,” Sewell said as shown by Woodyard’s tweet.

The game slowing down is significant for Sewell. With that in mind, he can simply settle in and focus on improving instead of scrambling to adjust. For a young player, there may be no more important variable for sustaining success.

Sewell Looks Ready for Bigger 2022 Season

The admission that things have slowed down for Sewell as well as the quality update from the coaching staff seems extra important for the second-year tackle.

Often times, things can move incredibly fast for a youngster, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It can be tough to adjust to league speed. Sewell passed that test in season one, even as tough as things seemed at times.

Now, with more experience under his belt, Sewell could be primed to take the leap from a promising player to one of the better offensive tackles in the league. That was the hope for the Lions, and with Sewell as well as Johnson’s words, it could now be the expectation.

By the end of the season, if Sewell ends up getting the national attention that Twentyman predicts, it could mean big things for the Lions as a whole.

READ NEXT: Lions Lineman May Earn Start After Comeback