Penei Sewell Praises Lions Teammates, Culture With Major Statement

The Detroit Lions thought they had a winner when they drafted Penei Sewell with the seventh-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and that’s quickly been proven true.

Not only is Sewell rock solid talent, he is one of the better young leaders on the team and a franchise cornerstone as a result. After Detroit’s season ended on January 8, Sewell proved that again when speaking to the media.

In an interview with Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News on January 9, Sewell was asked to describe his feelings on the past season. As he said, he believes it was a special year and he wouldn’t want to be anywhere other than where he’s currently at.

“I was truly a part of something special. I thank Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes for bringing me here. Because I truly can’t see my life anywhere else than being here with the Detroit Lions. Any person I’ve come across in this locker room, I got nothing but love for them,” Sewell told Bianchi. “I don’t know how it is in any other building, but man, I feel like everybody in this locker room is really close and actually genuinely care. That’s the thing that I love most about this team and makes me want to go even harder or crazier. That’s why I can’t wait for next year already.”

Sewell is a major cornerstone for the Lions, which has been proven true given his ability to stay strong up front and anchor Detroit’s gritty offensive line. More than his play, though, he seems to have the right approach mentally.

This interview shows just how aware and classy Sewell is. Lions fans likely feel the same way about their tough young offensive lineman.

Sewell Enjoyed Major 2022 Season

The admission before the year that things slowed down for Sewell coming into his second season seemed a tell that the lineman was heading for bigger and better things at this stage of his career.

As a result of this news, it is no surprise to see him dominating. This season, Sewell played in 18 games. He has one catch for nine yards and a first down in one of the most exciting moments for the Lions all year.

Many, including Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, pointed out Sewell’s stardom early in the season relative to what he was doing at offensive tackle.

“Lions’ Penei Sewell is an emerging star. Physically there aren’t many at the OL position that can do what he can and he might not be 22 years old! Just get on Freeway 58 and pick up all the yards you need,” Baldinger tweeted.

Often times, things can move incredibly fast for a young player, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It can be tough to adjust to faster and bigger players as well as a new offense coming from college. Sewell passed that test in season one, even as tough as things seemed at times.

Now, with more experience under his belt, Sewell seems to be leaping from promising young player to one of the better offensive tackles in the league. That was the hope for the Lions, and given Sewell’s play, it could now be seen as reality.

One Play Summed up Sewell’s 2022 Dominance

Beyond his abilities in the trenches or his ability to catch a pass and turn it up field, Sewell’s most impressive play of the year may have come in the season finale in Week 18.

Coming into the NFL, Sewell was seen as a player who was rare due to his ability to be mobile as a big offensive lineman and get out in space. In the fourth quarter on second-and-17, Sewell

On a hook-and-ladder play, Sewell became a lead blocker for running back D’Andre Swift, allowing Swift to cut the ball up field. He got out in space and planted Green Bay safety Darnell Savage into the turf. Swift picked up 22 total yards on the play, and the Lions ran the game out three plays later.

No matter what he is asked to do on the field, Sewell seems happy to oblige. He loves his team and his teammates, and is geared-up for the 2023 season to get underway this fall.

Safe to say Lions fans probably share his sentiments in a big way following a special finish to the year.