Lions Lineman Praises Penei Sewell: ‘He Acts Like a Grown Man’

The Detroit Lions selected Penei Sewell early in the 2021 NFL Draft, and the reason was they believed he could be a difference maker from day one along their offensive front. So far in minicamp, the early returns on that playing out are very good.

After Sewell has come to camp, folks have been downright impressed with what he has brought to the mix as a player even in practice, including his new teammates. Count second-year guard Jonah Jackson as someone who’s eyes have been opened by Sewell already in the trenches.

Jonah Jackson on Penei Sewell: "They say he's a 20-year-old, he acts like a grown man. … On the field, you see why he was the No. 7 overall pick, it's very evident." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 10, 2021

Jackson made his transition to the NFL look like an easy one with Detroit last year as one of the most stable linemen on the team, so if he were to see Sewell as impressive early on, that would be quite the story, and great news for the Lions.

Sewell has tried to temper expectations for himself by admitting it will take time to learn the right tackle spot, but Jackson’s words do carry some weight. He has a full season of competing in the NFL under his belt and made the transition as a rookie last year. If Sewell is impressive now, it could be huge for the Lions during the season if he can keep adjusting well.

Detroit’s Offensive Line Suddenly Deep

Even though the Lions have Taylor Decker, Jackson and Frank Ragnow in the fold as well as quality young depth pieces like Crosby and Logan Stenberg, the team could need one more elite piece to perhaps cement their transformation toward one of the best groups in the NFL. Obviously, the team now has the makings of an elite group with Penei Sewell in the fold.

Now, it’s more than possible that the Lions have one of the best lines in the NFL as a result of this move. They have plenty of depth, and that could lead to the team being much better than expected in 2021. That could be especially true if Sewell has a solid start to his career up front.

How a Powerful Line Would Benefit Lions’ Offense

On paper, the Lions might have a weaker offense as a whole considering some of the major losses they have take, but a stronger line can help them make up for that in a big way. Protecting Jared Goff and allowing him time to survey the field will be huge, as will be allowing what figures to be a solid ground game a better chance at flourishing. A solid line will give the Lions a shot at play action passing and give Goff a better chance to survey the field and make confident throws for his team.

If the Lions are indeed a top 10 line in the NFL and play like it, that could go a long way toward helping them surprise in 2021. Sewell’s rapid development might be the biggest reason this could play out sooner rather than later for the team.

