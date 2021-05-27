Penei Sewell Brilliantly Describes Difficulty of Lions’ Position Switch

The Detroit Lions drafted Penei Sewell with the intention of playing him at right tackle, and most would figure that such a good athlete would be able to make that move quickly and without any incident at all.

It might happen in due time, but the adjustment from then until now might take a bit of time. Sewell is in town for Detroit’s OTA sessions, and the team has started the former left tackle out on the right side where he expects to play during his time in Detroit. So how can such a move be described? According to Sewell, much like being asked to write with your non-dominant hand.

As the tackle explained during his media session, making the move isn’t something that will happen fast or overnight knowing this fact.

Sewell on switching from left to right tackle: "It is not that easy." Compares it to being right-handed and being asked to write his name full speed left-handed. Says it's going to be an adjustment. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) May 27, 2021

Here’s a bit more from Sewell’s media session on the matter:

“It’s a little bit of an adjustment, but again, I love a challenge and it’s something I am looking forward to. It takes me back to my high school days and I am looking forward to growing at the position.”

Sewell will have plenty of time to learn on the job in the weeks and months ahead, and that’s another reason it’s good news the Lions have him under contract and in the mix for practice right now. The only way to get good in such a situation is to complete multiple reps and gain muscle memory.

Sewell Has Been Working on Position Switch

The good news for both Sewell and the Lions? This move seems to have been in the works for a while, and the team likely anticipated it when he was in the draft class knowing full well they had Taylor Decker entrenched at left tackle for the future.

A few months back before the draft began, it was revealed that Sewell had been training at right tackle.

Versatility is key: #Oregon LT Penei Sewell, the Draft’s consensus top OT, has been training at right tackle as well as left tackle (which he played in college). Sewell is preparing for the possibility that someone with an entrenched LT drafts him & puts him at RT for a year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2021

In the end, the Lions were that team and obviously, Sewell was always going to play right tackle given the presence of Decker on the roster. Putting Sewell at right tackle remains an intriguing move, and could be a way for the team to have a solid bookend mix in the league once he gets the hang of the spot.

How Lions Offensive Line Shapes Up

Detroit’s line was in a decent place even before the Sewell selection, and the team is in an even better spot after it. The Lions have Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson to build around, in addition to young depth players like Tyrell Crosby, Logan Stenberg and even an experienced veteran in Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who could be expected to make a resurgence with a healthy 2021 season. Add it all up and suddenly, the team has one of the better offensive lines in the league on paper, and a group that should be together a while given their age and experience level.

Regardless of how long it takes Sewell to figure out how to play on the right side, his addition is a major asset to the Lions at this point in time, and he’s a guy that could transform the entire group on his own thanks to his elite play and his athleticism.

If he becomes great at right tackle, it will only prove how good Sewell is in the end.

