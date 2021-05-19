Lions Reportedly Reach Key Rookie Contract Agreement With Pick

The Detroit Lions have wasted little time getting their rookie class members under contract, and the biggest shoe dropped as it relates to that on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Detroit managed to get rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell under contract, and the big man has officially inked his deal and will be ready to go on time.

Here’s a look at the deal:

The Lions have agreed to terms with OT Penei Sewell on his four-year, $24,099,068 fully guaranteed rookie deal. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2021

It nearly goes without saying that getting Sewell in the mix quickly is huge for the Lions. The lineman is an important part of what the team wants to do on the field starting in 2021, and to have no drama with the rookie contract is a big deal for the team.

Detroit already has agreements with defensive tackle Alim McNeill as well running back Jermar Jefferson, so with Sewell done, the attention can be turned to Levi Onwuzurike, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Derrick Barnes next to finish the class in the days and weeks ahead.

Sewell’s Stats and Highlights

The tackle from Oregon is a mountain of a man and someone who isn’t easily moved up front. Sewell excels as not only a pass blocker but a run blocker, and is as close to complete of an offensive lineman as there has been in the draft lately. While playing for the Ducks, Sewell became the 2019 Outland Trophy winner as the nation’s best offensive lineman and also was a Unanimous All-American and first-team All-PAC 12 player. Though he sat out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it did little to dampen his stock as a top pick this April.

Sewell’s tape shows a player who can protect as well as move people up front, a deadly combination for the NFL.

Most Dominant College O-Lineman of the Decade || Penei Sewell Highlights | Don't Worry QB's…ᴴᴰPenei Sewell career highlights from the beginning of his True Freshman season to the end of his Sophomore season. Don't worry quarterbacks, everything is going to be just fine. Remember to Subscribe and follow me on: Facebook and Instagram!!! Facebook Page: facebook.com/LupDaLupSportsProductions Instagram Page: instagram.com/lupdalup84/ "WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with… 2020-08-21T05:07:54Z

With tape like that, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Sewell could be one of the best young lineman to hit the league in decades. Perhaps good enough to one day make the Hall of Fame. First, though, he has to get on the field and stay on the field, which will be his goal with the Lions now that the deal is done.

Sewell Missed Rookie Camp With COVID-19

Getting Sewell signed is huge considering the fact that he missed the first weekend of work after testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, he was not be able to attend Detroit’s rookie minicamp last weekend. The lineman revealed the news on his Twitter account, and said that he was very disappointed to have to miss camp, but he would be focusing on getting healthy so he could make his return to Detroit later on.

Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID. Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared! — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) May 12, 2021

Obviously, the timing is not ideal for the Lions, as they were hoping to get a first look at Sewell this weekend during their rookie minicamp. The good news? Sewell missing this time won’t be the end of the world, and he can ease his way back before the rest of the offseason program, but it is more a frustration for the Lions, who will now have to work to get Sewell up to speed virtually a little bit longer when they were counting on in-person instruction.

Even such, getting Sewell signed and under contract is a significant milestone for the team, and something to be celebrated. Now, it can be full-steam ahead for Sewell in terms of getting his career going.

