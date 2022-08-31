Lions Practice Squad Reaction: Hot Name Could Play Important Role

After setting their initial 53-man roster, the Detroit Lions were hard at work on the waiver wire as well as establishing their practice squad.

Ahead of the 2022 season, teams can have 16 players on the practice squad. As part of Detroit’s first group, the team only had 13 total names on the list. Those names are as follows:

WR Maurice Alexander

LB Jarrad Davis

TE Derrick Deese

T Obinna Eze

TE Garrett Griffin

DL Bruce Hector

LB James Houston

RB Justin Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

CB A.J. Parker

LB Anthony Pittman

T Dan Skipper

CB Saivion Smith

The Lions have some empty spaces, but the makings of a good group already. Most of the names on the list represent players who were close to cracking the final roster, but were beaten out in the end and part of a tough numbers game.

What are some takeaways from this reveal? Here’s a look at a few ideas.

Detroit Feels Good About Their Offensive Line

On the Lions’ initial roster, the team has kept a total of nine offensive lineman. While that’s a high total, it shows the team values the NFL-ready depth they have up front.

As a result of this total, it’s not a surprise to see few lineman on the list. The Lions kept only tackle Dan Skipper and Obinna Eze. In Tommy Kraemer and Logan Stenberg, they are set at guard. Matt Nelson is the swing tackle. Skipper will be an emergency player capable of providing more depth, while Eze is a big developmental piece for the future and a lottery scratcher for Hank Fraley.

Maurice Alexander Could Play a Fast Role

It might have been hard for the Lions to cut wideout Maurice Alexander in the first place given how well he played in the preseason, but with the numbers tight at his position, a move had to be made.

Alexander, though, showed his chops as a returner in the preseason, having a monster game in Indianapolis. That game likely put him on the radar of Dave Fipp and the Detroit decision makers. That’s especially true given the team moved on from last year’s kick returner Godwin Igwebuike.

Should things go wrong with the kick return group, Alexander could play a fast role. Depending on what happens, he might be elevated even faster than that given what he showed the team already. Keep an eye on him moving forward.

Good for Justin Jackson Sticking Around

The tape didn’t lie on Justin Jackson, and that was true from the start of camp until the end of training camp. Credit the Lions decision makers for finding a way to keep him in the building given he earned it.

Detroit’s running back room feels like it was set perfectly. The team moved on from Jermar Jefferson despite his status as a draft pick, and Craig Reynolds remains on the roster. He will be part of a good three-headed monster with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams to start the year.

At some point, though, Jackson could be asked to pitch in. Given his previous NFL pedigree, that might not be the worst outcome for the Lions.

Jarrad Davis Deserved to Stay

While Jarrad Davis didn’t have a big finish to the preseason, he could have been a player that found a home elsewhere in the league as a veteran linebacker.

Filling out a team and a practice squad can be about more than just finding flashy players or new blood. Davis is a quality veteran and will practice hard with the team. He will make the offense and defense better for being in the building and set the right example always. For that reason, fans should be happy he is staying around.

Davis isn’t likely to play a role for the roster unless there is an emergency, but the good news is, he’s around just in case. It feels like a fitting solution to keep him put even after he was cut.

The Lions Aren’t Worried About the Defensive Line

Much like the offensive line, you won’t find many defensive lineman on this particular list. Other than dependable veteran Bruce Hector and edge rusher James Houston, the Lions didn’t keep anyone else of note.

While the interior and edge was a bit of concern into camp, it’s clear the team feels good about their young room. The Lions signed Isaiah Buggs and claimed Benito Jones for some extra depth, and have plenty of young combo pieces led by UDFA revelation Demetrius Taylor as well as Josh Paschal when he returns.

Clearly, the team isn’t sweating what they’ve got up front in the trenches on either side right now, which is very good news for Detroit.

READ NEXT: Lions Add New Backup Quarterback to Roster