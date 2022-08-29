2022 Preseason Stud Headlines Ideal Backup QB Targets for Lions

The Detroit Lions have a big decision to make at quarterback for the 2022 season, and if the team elects to cut bait with their current uninspiring backups, the market could be flooded with more names.

Given the Lions typically prefer players who are young with upside, the team could look for those attributes in their next backup instead of making a move for a veteran player north of 30 years old.

With that in mind, there are several players who could hit the market in the coming days that the Lions could either sign after cuts or try to find a match for a deal.

What names make the most sense for Detroit? Here’s a look at some ideas.

Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rumors have held for weeks that Mason Rudolph will be on the outside looking in with Pittsburgh. In that scenario, the Lions have to give him perhaps the strongest look of anyone.

Rudolph has been a starter before in an emergency role throwing 16 career touchdowns, and could offer the Lions just what they need for the 2022 season. He could be a player who could pinch hit for Jared Goff in the event he gets hurt and perhaps help the team enough to win some games or stay competitive.

With rumors already swirling about a potential match for a deal, watch this case closely before Tuesday, August 30.

Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts

Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are likely to lock down roster roles in Indianapolis, so there’s a chance that Sam Ehlinger could feel the squeeze if the team doesn’t go in on keeping three quarterbacks.

Even if they do, the Lions could make a trade offer, especially after Ehlinger’s solid preseason.

Given the Lions watched Ehlinger closely over joint practice and Week 2’s preseason game, could they be interested? It isn’t out of the realm of possibility. The former Texas product went 9-11 for 136 yards and 2 scores against the Lions, showing some potential. Perhaps the Lions were motivated by what they saw if Ehlinger gets sliced and gives him a shot to be Goff’s backup for 2022.

Ian Book, New Orleans Saints

With Dan Campbell a former coach in New Orleans, it’s always wise to watch former Saints players who get cut, and Ian Book would be an interesting name in this vein.

Campbell, the former tight end coach for the Saints until 2020, would likely have a good idea of what New Orleans was looking for when they drafted the former Notre Dame passer. Book started a game in 2021 for the Saints and struggled, throwing 2 interceptions in a loss. Still, he’s 24 and was a former fourth-round pick in 2021 and may be in jeopardy.

Book might be no better than what the Lions have, but he could offer a bit more youth and developmental chops than either Tim Boyle or David Blough.

Jacob Eason, Seattle Seahawks

While Seattle decides what to do between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, Eason could be the odd man out for the team.

The former Georgia and Washington product was also a fourth-round pick in 2021, so from that perspective, he offers the team another young player they could consider keeping for the future.

Eason is unlikely to make Seattle’s team, but if the Lions are interested, he could offer then a good option to develop behind Goff who enjoyed some success in college and has youth on his side.

Will Grier, Dallas Cowboys

It’s possible that Dallas has some big decisions to make at quarterback in the coming days, and Will Grier could soon be the odd man out for the team.

If Grier goes in favor of Cooper Rush, could the Lions give him a look? It’s possible given his status as a player who was a former third-round pick in 2019. Grier has 4 interceptions in his NFL career, but hasn’t gotten the chance to play much.

The Lions could offer him a situation to be the unquestioned backup, which might speak to him for the 2022 season.

