Lions Cornerback Projected for Possible Bounce-Back Season

The Detroit Lions added low-cost options across the roster this offseason, and one of the best additions they made may have been on the defensive side of the ball in the backfield.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar joins the team and has a lot to prove coming off a tough season in Seattle. Even though that was the case in 2020, there’s enough talent with Dunbar to suggest that he could be heading for a more successful stop in Detroit as a bounce-back player this season.

Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at projecting some of the best battles of Lions camp coming up, and cited Dunbar’s possible battle with Oruwariye as a spot to watch.

He wrote:

“There is plenty to like about Detroit “buying low” on Dunbar with a one-year contract worth less than $1 million. He’s coming off a rough year in Seattle in 2020, but Dunbar is just one year removed from an 87.6 PFF grade in Washington. He’ll compete against Oruwariye for the starting job opposite Jeffrey Okudah. Oruwariye showed some promise as a rookie but struggled alongside the rest of the Lions’ secondary in 2020 as a full-time starter (50.4 overall grade).”

Notable here is the assertion that Dunbar could be heading for bigger and better things in Detroit given his track record in the league before. There is no doubting he had a down year in 2020, but he has also played well enough to suggest that a rebound could be in his future.

Dunbar stepping up and giving the Lions solid play would be huge for the team and their ability to field a competent defense in 2021.

Lions Cornerbacks Primed for Battle

Not only are the Lions having to expect Jeff Okudah to step up as well as Amani Oruwariye, but the team wants to see some of their other options do well on the field too. Seeing rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu step up and create a role for himself would be huge, and there are others on the foster such as Mike Ford who the team wants to see continue to make a name for themselves.

Even though the team has some depth, they are in need of a star as well as a role player stepping up. Dunbar could figure as either given his track record in the league to this point.

Dunbar’s Stats and Highlights

A former undrafted free agent cornerback out of Florida and a converted wide receiver, Dunbar made waves with his ability to come in and star with Washington from 2015-2019. He was a productive member of the secondary racking up 180 tackles, 10 interceptions, 40 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery and 1 sack. Dunbar burst on the scene and had his best season in 2019 when he put up 4 interceptions alone for Washington. In 2020, Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks, and had an up and down season last year which was rankled by injury and inconsistency. Dunbar was reportedly involved in an off-the-field incident in Miami where he was said to have committed armed robbery with Deandre Baker of the New York Giants, but charges were eventually dropped against Dunbar for the event.

Highlights show a player who is an intriguing talent and ballhawk.





Play



Quinton Dunbar 2019-20 Highlights ᴴᴰ || Washington Redskins (All rights go to the NFL & its broadcasters, ESPN, and FOX Sports and CBS Sports. I do not own the music or the footage used in this video. No copyright infringement intended. I do not gain any profit from my videos. For entertainment purposes only) ___ BUY STACKED NBA 2K ACCOUNTS HERE – sportstnb.com… 2020-03-13T16:45:56Z

Dunbar is just 28 years old as well, so he still has some time to get even better. That’s what some are banking on this season as he comes to Detroit.

