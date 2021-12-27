Hunt Report: Tim Boyle Proves Why Lions Need Backup Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have a situation brewing at quarterback this offseason, but it isn’t involving the player that many might assume.

By virtue of his hot finish to the year, Jared Goff’s place should be secure as the starter heading into 2022. The Lions are learning, however, that they might not be able to trust anyone on the roster as a full-time backup quarterback moving forward.

Tim Boyle started in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons after being pressed into duty thanks to Goff’s bout with COVID-19, and while he was much better overall, he proved that the team needs to upgrade the quarterback position in a big way this offseason.

Boyle threw for 187 yards and 1 touchdown, but he also had a few plays he admitted later he wanted to have back. In the red zone in the first half, Boyle threw the ball errantly on a route that looked like a misread. As a result, the Lions had to kick a field goal, points that would prove costly near the end of the game. Additionally, Boyle threw the interception at the end to clinch the loss for the Lions on a terrible misread.

At this point, it’s safe to say that Boyle isn’t terrible, but he isn’t the kind of quarterback that can elevate his own game to help the Lions to a win. He seems prone to the big mistake, which is something a backup cannot be if they want to win a game under tough circumstances.

“It’s a man-zone read so if I have man I am working one side, if I have zone I’m working another. I was kind of unclear when we broke the huddle if it was man or zone based off the looks they gave previously. Looking back, it was man coverage I worked the zone coverage side. That was my mistake and ultimately that falls on me and my decision making. In the moment, a lot of things are flying around and it’s critical in every situation, especially that last play is critical,” Boyle told the media.

Give Boyle credit for owning his mistake, but if life without Goff has proven anything this year, it’s that the Lions need to prioritize a fairly early pick on a quarterback. Goff figures to be in the mix moving forward, but it’s time for the staff to develop someone that can be trusted and could even steal the Lions a game if need be.

Boyle’s decision making doesn’t seem to lead to confidence that he could win a game on his own after the team has gotten a few looks at him down the stretch. The Lions should want to see that for the future out of the position, which means they must thirst for more next year and find a player to push Boyle for the backup job.

What else was learned in this game? Here’s a look.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Will Become a Star in 2022

St. Brown is already taking on the look of a stud player based on the history he is making as well as the commentary of his teammates. It’s scary to think he needed any time to adjust, but clearly, that was the case given he started slow and had to learn the league before leaping into everyone’s consciousness late un the year. In Week 16, St. Brown turned in another fantastic play,

While time is running out for St. Brown this season, his work on the field is proving that the future is going to be bright for the youngster and he will start 2022 in strong position.

Brad Holmes Deserves a Gold Star for Roster Building

The Lions, in the middle of a rebuild in a year where half their roster has been out injured and the other half is dealing with COVID-19, are still competitive on the road late in the season. They’re getting contributions from veterans and rookies alike, guys who were draft picks both late and early as well as undrafted free agents. The fact that the Lions haven’t missed a beat with so many different lineups is a tribute to not only their coaching staff, but Holmes as well. It should give fans confidence that the team can turn things around and put the right group of players on the field consistently.

Lion? Riley Patterson, Kicker

A few different directions to go on both sides of the ball, but Patterson continues to impress in a big way going 3-3 on field goals again. His perfect start made some incredible history as a Lions kicker, and Patterson looks to be putting his best foot forward toward a role for the 2022 Lions. Patterson is a confident kicker, and whether on extra points or field goals, he’s been a confident rock so far this year and that shows with the history he has made.

With his first FG made of the game, @Lions K @rileypatterson7 has converted the first 8 FGs of his career. This marks the longest streak of successful field goal attempts to start a tenure in franchise history.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/acZb0QEjO6 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 26, 2021

Give Patterson the game ball for remaining perfect on the road and allowing the Lions to hang around in this game. He’s been a revelation so far for the team.

Lamb? Tim Boyle, Quarterback

While Boyle played better than he did on the road in Cleveland, it wasn’t by much. The quarterback settled for field goals far too often and did not punch the ball in the red zone as well as Goff had in earlier weeks. Perhaps the play that landed Boyle on the naughty list most of all was the ugly interception to end the game.

This wasn’t the only reason the Lions lost, but it was a big one. Boyle didn’t make the big plays when needed to help the Lions to a win.

Lions’ Stat to Note: 254

That is the total number of yards the defense allowed on this day. While Atlanta scored 20 points, they didn’t move the ball consistently and also allowed Detroit to generate 3 sacks as well as a critical fumble late which very nearly changed the complexion of the game.

As this shows, the Lions are playing very well on defense and remain opportunistic, no matter who comes into the mix and what other players are shuffling in and out week to week. As a whole, this was a big performance for the Lions and impressive from a much-maligned side of the ball.

Lions’ Quote to Note:

“I thought Tim played well through the course of the day.” – Dan Campbell

Speaking after the game, Campbell admitted that he thought Boyle wasn’t bad and played well within the offense for the team. Obviously, Campbell might not agree with the sentiment that the team lost because Boyle couldn’t get them in the end zone this week. Time will tell if other decision makers agreed with that sentiment or not.

