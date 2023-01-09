Lions’ Stunner Upset of Aaron Rodgers May Mark Franchise Turning Point

The Detroit Lions didn’t have much to play for on paper when they started Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, but that was only on paper.

Though the Lions had been eliminated from the playoffs by virtue of a wild win by the Seattle Seahawks in overtime over the Los Angeles Rams, there was absolutely no quit in Detroit as they attacked the challenge of Lambeau Field.

On a cold night where points were at a premium, the Lions managed to hang around, get enough turnovers and make just a few more clutch plays than Green Bay. After a few gritty conversions on third and fourth down on the final drive, the Lions bled the clock and salted away a stunning 20-16 upset win.

Aaron Rodgers typically delivers in situations where he can clinch a playoff birth. This time, the Lions turned him away with a gritty win on the road in a place where they have not found winning easy through the years.

While the Lions did not earn a playoff win, the victory felt nearly as satisfying as one for a starved franchise and fanbase. Green Bay has tormented the NFC North and particularly the Lions for years. To see the team able to go in and score a major upset was very satisfying, and may represent the most satisfying win the team has enjoyed in over a few decades.

Beating the Packers with their playoff lives on the line is the kind of building-block victory that could go a long way to changing the narrative about the Lions for good. It doesn’t feel like a nice story, but merely a start of bigger and better things in the future.

The Lions won’t make the playoffs at 9-8, but they did the next best thing in keeping Rodgers and their arch-rivals home. They also scored a big-time win for their overall franchise momentum. If the team manages to do even better later in 2023, this will be the moment everyone understood what they were capable of.

What else was learned from this final successful hunt? Here’s a look at more takeaways.

Detroit’s Win Gives Them Major Offseason Momentum

Such a win will feel great for the Lions now, but it will pay major dividends in the future as well, especially given the way it played out and who it was against.

The Lions beat the Packers 37-30 to close the 2021-22 season, but in that game, the stakes weren’t as high for Green Bay. This time, the stakes were astronomical for the Packers, and the Lions were able to turn them away. Detroit used the win last year to build for 2022, and could use this 2023 game to push to even bigger highs.

As Dan Campbell would say, that’s a discussion for another day. He does, however, love the foundation.

“It’s a new year. We’ll get into that when it comes. I love the foundation of this team. You got to start all over again. You got to build that camaraderie, that chemistry,” Campbell said after the game.

The foundation, being forged through big wins, could end up being battle-tested the most by some clutch victories over the late season.

Kerby Joseph Is Aaron Rodgers’ Kryptonite

For years, Lions fans have craved to have someone on defense that can give Rodgers fits on the field. They seem to have that in rookie safety Kerby Joseph.

After having a fantastic two interception game against Rodgers earlier this year, Joseph turned in a huge play in crunch time, picking Rodgers on third-and-10 with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Joseph is a fireball at safety that covers a ton of ground, and Rodgers has struggled with his aggressive style all season long. This is a special development for a Detroit defensive back, especially against a top NFL quarterback like Rodgers.

Lions’ MVP: Jamaal Williams, Running Back

It’s always clear that the Lions are a team that gets driven by Jamaal Williams, their running back and one of their emotional leaders. Not only is Williams a great locker room guy, he’s a big producer, too.

Williams carried the Detroit offense with a pair of touchdowns on the night. Though he only went for 72 yards on the ground, both of his scores were absolutely clutch for the Lions, including the last one which set the record for touchdowns in a season for a Lions running back with 16.

Williams has been a fantastic addition to the team, and he’s a big reason the Lions were gritty on offense all season long. This offseason, the team needs to re-sign him and keep him in the mix.

Lions’ Stat to Note

Two, the number of fourth down conversions the Lions had on the night, both coming in the fourth quarter. Each were clutch, but there was probably no play nearly as important as fourth-and-one with 1:12 on the clock. Detroit converted and ended the game.

The Lions have been a great fourth down team the last two years, and a team that does not shy away from taking on the challenge in the big moment. Once again, they delivered in crunch time.

Lions’ Quote to Note

How about our fans out there at the end of it? We had some fans out there in Lambeau. That was evident. You could see it coming out. I came out early before the game and said ‘we got some blue here.’ And then at the end you could hear them. -Dan Campbell.

Shoutout to #OnePride that made the trip with us 💙 pic.twitter.com/FAjUpRrtMv — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

Lions fans showed their support all year long, but perhaps the most in the season finale on the road. Coach was aware of it, and seemed to absolutely love it. The support was significant for the Lions.