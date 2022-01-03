Hunt Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown Shows Star Status in Blowout

Not much has gone right for the Detroit Lions in 2021, and when the calendar flipped to 2022, not much changed with benefit of a new year.

Detroit was manhandled by the Seattle Seahawks 51-29 on the road, and got the new year off to a dubious start as they attempt to finish out their old season. Hopes are high for a better finish in 2022, and if that is the case, a big reason why will be wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Once again, St. Brown was the best player on the field for a bad team, and put up some big stats for the Lions. St. Brown collected 111 yards and 1 touchdown for Detroit, and also rushed for 23 yards and a score, proving what a well-rounded player he really is. Those are the stat-lines of a soon to be stud considering how he was able to impact the whole game.

The push to improve the Detroit roster for the future involves making sure players at every position can be found. It seems the Lions have found one in St. Brown at receiver, and he continues to prove what a star he will be in the league in short notice.

What else was learned in this game? Here’s a look.

David Blough Should Start Week 18 if Jared Goff Can’t Play

Tim Boyle wasn’t terrible again, but he was below-average for the Lions. Boyle threw 2 touchdown passes, but fired 3 critical interceptions on the day and was too erratic to help Detroit win. The ugliest interception was when the Lions were trying to stay in the game in the fourth quarter and Boyle was taking too many wild chances with the football as this play shows:

The Lions know what Boyle is already, but they don’t know what Blough is. They can figure it out if ever they give him a chance to start and sling the ball around in a game. That’s a chance that should happen in Week 18 if the team wants to see what they’ve got.

Lion? Taylor Decker, Tackle

The Lions didn’t lose because of the exploits of Decker, either. The tackle not only blocked well, but he caught a touchdown pass during the game and made a big play for the Detroit offense. It’s rare a tackle gets to make such a play, but he managed to get the job done with soft hands in the end zone:

Decker gets the love after coming back off injury and looking like a solid player on the field for the Lions. Now, he will force teams to get a better look at him as a catcher.

Lamb? Detroit’s Defense

Any time a team gives up 51 points, it’s safe to say it was less than a stellar day for a defense. The Lions could’t get off the field at all and managed to get run over on the ground by Rashaad Penny and through the air by DK Metcalf, who made multiple big plays on the field against Detroit such as this one:

Detroit had put up a better fight in recent weeks on defense, but this week, they had used all of that fight up. The team wilted and did not produce consistent results on that side of the ball. It was a bad performance that speaks to some of the holes the team still has.

Lions’ Stat of the Game: 497

That was the total number of yards Detroit allowed on the day. It was not a banner day for the defense, and that is proven in the fact that Seattle was able to be balanced with the run and the pass, putting up solid numbers in both sides, with 232 passing and 265 rushing. The Lions weren’t very consistent on this day, but they were pretty consistently bad on defense.

Lions’ Quote of the Game

“When you start stacking them like he is, that’s a consistent, productive player. Those guys are hard to find and I’m glad we got him.” -Dan Campbell on wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.





After the game, Campbell quickly sung the praises of St. Brown for what he was able to do. It was a huge performance for the rookie wideout, and it sounds as if the staff is thrilled with how St. Brown is coming along. That’s great news for the future, and fans should be happy he’s on the team as well.

