Lions President Sends Message Ahead of Historic Playoff Game

It’s been a long time coming for the Detroit Lions. The franchise is back in the postseason for the first time since 2016 and will host its first playoff game in 30 years on January 14. Lions President Rod Wood wouldn’t let the moment pass without delivering a message on social media to the team’s fan base.

“Lions fans, thank you for all your years of support especially this season,” Wood posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “You’ve waited a long time for this. We know you’re ready to create a gameday atmosphere unlike anything Ford Field has ever seen.

“Get there early, be louder than ever, and let’s make this night we’ll never forget.”

#Lions fans, thank you for all your years of support especially this season. You’ve waited a long time for this. We know you’re ready to create a gameday atmosphere unlike anything @fordfield has ever seen. Get there early, be louder than ever, and let’s make this a night we’ll… — Rod Wood (@RodWood_Lions) January 14, 2024

While Ford Field held the Super Bowl following the 2005 season, the stadium, which opened in 2002, will be hosting its first-ever Lions playoff game on January 14. Furthermore, the matchup will be the first NFL playoff game in downtown Detroit since 1957.

The Lions will welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Ford Field for the playoff matchup at 8 pm ET.

Lions’ Rod Wood Calls for Fans to Help Team Continue Making History

It’s a bit unusual for a team president to deliver a thank you message before the end of the season. But it’s been such an historic year for the franchise, the social media post was definitely warranted.

With a 12-5 record, the Lions won their first NFC North title in history and first division crown in 30 years. That clinched the team’s first opportunity to host a playoff game since 1993.

Detroit won the division in Week 16. But with another victory in Week 18, the Lions matched the highest win total in team history at 12. The only other time Detroit won 12 games in a season was 1991, which is the last time the Lions won a playoff game.

The Lions are 7-13 in postseason games throughout their history. But they only have one playoff win during the Super Bowl era.

With a victory versus the Rams, the Lions would end a 32-year drought and nine-game postseason losing streak. It would also be Detroit’s first victory in the Wild Card round.

The Lions are 0-9 in their history on Wild Card weekend. They have also lost 12 of their last 13 playoff games.

Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford to Meet in First Lions’ Ford Field Playoff Game

For a long time, it appeared as though Matthew Stafford would be the quarterback to lead the Lions to all of these firsts. Stafford took the Lions to the postseason in 2011, which snapped a 12-year playoff drought. Stafford’s Lions also went to the postseason in 2014 and 2016.

But following the 2020 season, Detroit traded Stafford to the Rams. Stafford won the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. As part of the deal, the Lions received quarterback Jared Goff in return.

Goff has now led the Lions on their historic 2023 campaign. But he’ll have to beat his Detroit predecessor for the Lions to play on Divisional weekend for the first time since 1991.

Goff posted a 67.3% completion percentage with 4,575 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in 2023. Stafford had a 62.6% completion percentage, 3,965 passing yards and 24 touchdowns during the regular season.

Stafford registered a 74-90-1 record in 12 seasons as Detroit’s starting quarterback. He went 0-3 in the postseason with the Lions, but Stafford is 4-0 as Los Angeles’ starting quarterback in the playoffs.