Lions Rookie Defenders Roaring With Huge Plays Against Dolphins

While the Detroit Lions continue to struggle through the 2022 season on defense, the team’s young players also continue to show themselves as huge pieces for the future.

In the first half against the Miami Dolphins, the pair of safety Kerby Joseph and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez continued to show out. On their first series of the day, the pair dominated for a couple huge plays.

Joseph laid the wood for the second week in a row, forcing another fumble for the team’s defense that was scooped up by Rodriguez. Here’s a look at the play:

A few plays before that, Rodriguez had burst through the line for his first career sack on the field. It was a huge play for the team’s defense.

As a whole, it’s nice to see this pair of players getting it done for the Lions. They have some building blocks on defense, and it’s easy to see how these players are part of that group.

Joseph Earns Praise From Aaron Glenn

Joseph has come into the lineup and has battles his ups and downs for the team, but in Week 7, it seemed a lightbulb did go off for the Lions’ rookie defender. Joseph had a near interception in the game and also posted a solid three total tackles.

That, along with his work on the practice field, has caught the attention of Aaron Glenn, the team’s defensive coordinator. Speaking to the media on Thursday, October 27, Glenn discussed where Joseph is at, and seems impressed.

“It has showed up the past couple of weeks, him getting his hands on the ball. Now he hasn’t caught them, which he did a good job in college doing that. It’s going to break through for that player at some point. When he gets one, it’s going to be like a domino effect. I can guarantee there’s going to be a couple of them. He just has to break through,” Glenn told the media.

Joseph is coming along, and as a third-round pick, was always going to be a project. He had a limited football background given he didn’t start until his junior season at Illinois, so 2022 is essentially a year for him to learn on the job.

As Joseph has shown, he looks more than ready to step up, and is continuing to look solid as he matures within the defense.

Both Rookies Makes Lions History With Active Plays

It was a history-making day for both of these plays and players, and the production that each have shown has proven as important.

In terms of Joseph, the rookie is the first Lions defensive back in his first season to force fumbles in consecutive games, which is historic in terms of the NFL as well. The Lions PR account pointed out that Joseph made a little bit of history.

“Since 2000, Lions safety Kerby Joseph is the first Lions rookie DB to force a fumble in consecutive games. He is only the second rookie DB in the NFL to force a fumble in consecutive games in that span. He’s the only Lions rookie DB to force multiple fumbles in a season since 2000,” the account tweeted.

With regards to Rodriguez, the linebacker is showing how active he is with the tackles for-loss, sacks and fumble recoveries so far in his rookie year. Lions PR had the facts about this play in terms of its significance:

“Lions LB Malcolm Rodriguez produces his first-career sack and his first-career fumble recovery on the first defensive possession of the game. He is the 3rd Lions rookie LB since at least 1999 to produce at least 5 TFLs, 1.0 sack and 1 FR in their debut season,” the site tweeted.

While the Lions haven’t had many reasons to be excited this year, the play of this pair has certainly been a big reason for that. They continue to show that they are a force to be reckoned with in the future.