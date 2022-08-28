Lions Roster Projection: Final 53 Man Sees Surprise Players Earn Roles

The Detroit Lions are pushing to the end of the 2022 preseason and camp period, and as a result, they will have to ponder their final moves for the roster.

With a Tuesday cutdown deadline looming, the Lions have no shortage of big decisions to make, and with a competitive camp, these will be extra tough calls for the team this time around given the depth they are creating.

So what will the roster look like this time around? Here’s our last best guess at how the 2022 Lions will line up ahead of Week 1 when all is said and done.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff, TBD

The Lions have kept three quarterbacks in the past, and did so last season. The tight roster isn’t going to offer them that luxury this time around.

During the 2022 preseason, neither Tim Boyle nor David Blough did enough to lock down a role. This will leave the Lions looking for a player off another roster either via trade or a waiver claim or signing.

The Lions were likely hoping for more in-house production, but they didn’t get it. If they want to feel confident in the scenario Jared Goff sits out, they will need to go out and get a different player. The team will understand this.

Running Back (5)

D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Justin Jackson, Godwin Igwebuike, Jason Cabinda (FB)

The Lions have a solid starting duo with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and as they learned last season, some solid depth as well. Jermar Jefferson has done some solid things, but he may have been out-dueled in this camp by Justin Jackson given his NFL experience. Multiple players could end on the practice squad.

Godwin Igwebuike also proved himself as a solid special teams stud which should keep him around, and if he can ditch the fumble problems, could be a key player for the team in terms of carries as well. This is a deep group that offers Detroit’s offense some major upside in terms of grinding out yards.

Wide Receiver (7)

Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Trinity Benson, Tom Kennedy, Jameson Williams

Detroit’s wideout group is almost completely changed for 2022, and this group already figures to be way better on the field given what they were already able to do last season. Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond return after big seasons last year, and DJ Chark comes into the mix to give the Lions a bonafide deep threat.

Amon-Ra St. Brown figures to be a stud, and while Jameson Williams might not play quickly, it might not matter for the Lions.

Tom Kennedy edges out Quintez Cephus on this projection after what has looked like a very strong camp period as well as preseason to this point. It was a tough call to put Trinity Benson on, but he made some nice plays.

Tight End (4)

T.J. Hockenson, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Devin Funchess

The big two will be T.J. Hockenson and Brock Wright, though the latter isn’t expected to contribute much besides blocking and perhaps a few catches.

The Lions signed Wright as an undrafted free agent last year and he delivered a couple of touchdowns to the mix late, so he will earn another look for this season.

James Mitchell has been added to the roster, and is an intriguing addition off his own injury concerns from college. Mitchell could be good to go this season, though, which will help the pass-catching depth here given his prowess as a receiver.

Funchess has fought his way from obscurity into the roster discussion with a solid performance in camp. Though he played late into Week 3, it feels as if he will make the team.

Offensive Line (7)

Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Penei Sewell, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tommy Kraemer, Matt Nelson

This line will offer the Lions some solid starters as well as some good depth in Brown and Kraemer, both of whom proved their worth to the team late in the 2021-22 season.

Detroit is expected to have one of the best offensive lines in football this season, and these guys will prove it to be the case in a big way.

There are others to watch here, including Evan Brown, Logan Stenberg and Dan Skipper, any of whom could be stashed for depth’s sake. Also keep an eye on undrafted free agent Obinna Eze. If he doesn’t make the team, he could be an easy bet for inclusion on the practice squad as well as a candidate for a call up if things go well

Defensive Line (7)

Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, Isaiah Buggs

Detroit’s defensive line has completely changed its look, and the rookies could be expected to play a major role for the team just like they did in 2021. Detroit’s moves to add Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal make the bubble much tighter for plenty of others.

John Cominsky came into the mix this offseason and could be primed to earn a role with the team given what he can do. John Penisini retired, but Isaiah Buggs has played well as a plugger and could crack the roster as a result of the depth he should provide in terms of space eating. Outside additions could be coming, though.

Linebacker (8)

Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Charles Harris, Chris Board, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jarrad Davis

Detroit’s defense will feature some major changes at linebacker, and the team will have a lot to sort out at this spot. Already, Malcolm Rodriguez looks like a potential solid player in the making for the roster, and Board should be a good player for special teams.

Jarrad Davis returns to beef up the depth on the back end as well, and should be put in a better position to succeed by this staff. The team will be anticipating Derrick Barnes having a bigger year as a second-year player, and Alex Anzalone offers veteran depth for the roster after doing so last year. The team will benefit from a healthy Okwara duo as well.

Safety (4)

Tracy Walker, DeShon Elliott, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph

The Lions have some options at safety in terms of who starts and roles, but obviously, the team will be looking for Tracy Walker to step up after his extension and Kerby Joseph to find a role.

Cracking the roster here is DeShon Elliott, a former starter in Baltimore before injury intervened. He could be a major find if he manages to play as well as he is capable.

C.J. Moore is great on special teams but he could be the odd man out for the Lions this year, just one of the many tough calls the team will have to make due to increased depth. Will Harris could be on the bubble, but may last due to the position versatility he offers.

Cornerback (6)

Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Will Harris, AJ Parker, Jerry Jacobs, Mike Hughes

The Lions have seen the cornerback group quietly turn into a fascinating spot on the team. Amani Oruwariye is one of the better players to watch given his elite 2021 season on the field, and Jeff Okudah will be back in the fray to see if he can lock down a role.

Jacobs and Parker had huge debut seasons and should be suited for even more this year. Mike Hughes is a veteran who should serve as good depth. Perhaps Chase Lucas impresses the Lions to hang on enough, and at this point, it seems likely that will be the case relative to where he was picked.

Specialists (3)

Jack Fox (P), Austin Seibert (K), Scott Daly (LS)

Last year, the Lions had more intrigue at this spot than they figure to during the 2022 year. The team will keep Jack Fox at punter as expected, but Austin Seibert has become a contender for the kicker job and given his NFL experience, is now projected to break through and claim the role.

Scott Daly filled in admirably for Don Muhlbach, who is now on the team’s staff.

Overall, there shouldn’t be many questions about who does what with regards to this group in 2022, even as there is a new kicker from the end of the year.

