Former NFL Scout Reveals Biggest Future Worry for Lions Roster

The Detroit Lions feel as if they have taken some needed strides toward building a roster that can seriously compete in the future, but a major question still lingers about the direction of the team’s rebuild for the future.

While the Lions have things rolling in many ways, some believe the fact that the team has not made quarterback a stronger priority is a troubling fact. That’s something which could continue to hold the Lions back until it is addressed.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, ESPN put together a future power ranking within an insider piece, basing where teams were at on a formula of roster building. Teams were ranked and given a grade based on a number which stacked quarterback situation, non-quarterback roster, drafting and front office as well as coaching. Detroit came in 28th with a 73.0 total, which was in the ‘C’ range in terms of roster building.

Most notably within the analysis, however, was former NFL scout and front office man Louis Riddick providing his analysis of the team’s biggest future worry. As he said, that still remains the quarterback spot.

“The long-term quarterback is not on the roster. Until they find better than Goff, the Lions will be lacking at the most important position relative to every other team in their division,” Riddick wrote.

The news wasn’t all bad, though. Jeremy Fowler wrote about what could change for the better, and admitted that the team could “go big” for a quarterback in 2023. As he said, they could “sell a trade partner on how Detroit is built to win now, coming off two years of pain.”

While things might seem dismal, there is at least the chance for a turnaround at the spot in the future. That still offers the team and the fanbase some tangible hope to hold on to.

Lions Giving Jared Goff First Crack at Quarterback Job

After an inconsistent 2021 season which was driven greatly by injuries around him, Jared Goff was given another chance to lead Detroit’s offense in 2022. Given how he finished down the stretch with 11 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions after Thanksgiving, it seems as if this was the right choice for the team. Goff has talent, but may have suffered from an offense which he struggled with in 2021 season under Anthony Lynn. When Dan Campbell took the reigns along with Ben Johnson, things may have become a lot simpler for the quarterback.

Heading toward 2022, the Lions are betting on Goff being a bigger part of the answer moving forward, and showing what he truthfully is with more comfort. That’s why the Lions chose to invest for Goff this offseason to see what they had with the quarterback. As big of a hole as the position might seem to some on the outside, this seems like the right decision given the potential Goff has flashed in the league before.

2023 Quarterback Class Looking Very Loaded

As weak as the 2022 NFL draft quarterback class seemed on the outset, the 2023 class could prove to be just the polar opposite. From Bryce Young to Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, there will be no shortage of elite players that could choose to come out, which means the Lions could have a better shot at finding their quarterback of the future next year rather than this season. Kentucky’s Will Levis is another name coming into focus.

Young claimed the Heisman Trophy for his work in the 2021-22 season, and only figures to improve as a passer and a player next year. Many, including ESPN’s Todd McShay, feel he could fit in Detroit. Already, there’s a notion that he could be good enough to be a shoo-in for the top overall pick in 2023. Here’s a look at how the debate has already centered on his candidacy for the top selection in 2023 on ESPN:

Play

Will Bryce Young be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Get Up debates Will Bryce Young be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Get Up debates Mike Tannenbaum, Domonique Foxworth and Jeff Saturday react to Dan Orlovsky comparing Alabama Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and that Young will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.… 2021-12-12T16:00:16Z

Whether or not the Lions will be bad enough in 2022 to land the top pick and have the first shot at Young or Stroud remains to be seen. The team showed signs of late promise amid a losing year in 2021, and with more improvements, could win a few more games next season. The point stands, however, that the draft class figures to be more well-rounded next year than this year.

At the very least, the Lions should have a chance to make an improvement come 2023.

READ NEXT: Amon-Ra St. Brown Could Make NFL History Week 1