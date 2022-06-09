Lions Running Backs Being Overlooked Within PFF Rankings for This Season

The Detroit Lions running game at times looked primed to dominate during the 2021 season, but never exactly got over the hump. As a result, the optimism is cautious ahead of a new year.

Hampered by health last season, the Lions could have one of the deepest running back rooms in the league come 2022 if everything goes well. At this point, though, it’s safe to say the team is flying firmly under the radar.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Ben Linsey ranked every running back room ahead of the 2022 season. The Lions weren’t a top 10 group, nor were they even within the top 15. Detroit placed 20th overall against their NFL competition.

As Linsey wrote, he likes D’Andre Swift’s fit as well as Jamaal Williams for the team, and believes the Lions could benefit from not only these players but their offensive setup.

“Swift should be able to capitalize on one of the better offensive lines in the league as a runner and can provide value in the passing game in 2022. Behind him, Jamaal Williams has also proven to be a valuable No. 2 option across his time in Detroit and Green Bay,” Linsey wrote in the piece.

Still, 20th is low, which proves the Lions have a lot of critics to answer on the field this year. If they can, it could be a plus for the team and the offense.

Lions Depth Looks Solid at Running Back

One thing that is easy to see? The Lions have a good group at running back, and it’s a deep group as well. The team has multiple different pieces from the top and bottom of the roster, and it could be hard to sort out competition in the room as a result. Naturally, Swift and Williams are the top pairing for the team and figure to get all the attention as a result. From there, the Lions have 2021 seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson primed to be able to make a bigger push. He showed glimpses of greatness in 2021, but was lost with injury during the middle point of the season. Craig Reynolds impressed from training camp through the season, and will have a chance to make a case for himself moving forward. Also, Godwin Igwebuike showed his stuff to the tune of 118 yards and 1 touchdown and could be a part of the mix if he can fix some fumbling problems. Rookie undrafted free agent Greg Bell also is a player to watch, but he might have to take a back seat and hope for the practice squad given the depth.

As a group last year, the Lions only rushed for 1,886 yards as a team. A new season, a more durable Swift and better health could help push that number upward for Detroit. Right now, it looks as if this group is quietly one of the deeper ones in the league.

Elite Offensive Line Could Help Detroit’s Running Game

A major advantage nobody is talking about? Detroit has a pair of solid tackles in Decker and Sewell, an elite center in Frank Ragnow, a Pro Bowl guard in Jackson and a player who had a very strong bounce-back 2021 season in Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Along with the depth the team has found in the likes of Evan Brown, Ryan McCollum, Matt Nelson and Tommy Kraemer, there is no reason this can’t be the case almost immediately.

Detroit is taking on the look of a line that is hard to play against and has depth. Not only can they push people around in the run game, but they might be able to give their quarterback an elite pocket in 2022. That will be a big advantage for the team’s offense.

In the end, ranking 20th in the NFL could look quite low for this team a year from now if things come together properly. At the very least, that is where the Lions will start in the mind of PFF.

READ NEXT: Lions’ Initial 53 Man Roster Projection Before Summer Break