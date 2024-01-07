Lions Floated as Landing Spot for 3-Time Pro Bowl TE After Sam LaPorta Injury

The Super Bowl aspirations of the Detroit Lions took a hit when sensational rookie tight end Sam LaPorta left with a knee injury and didn’t return in Week 18.

But NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was quick to remind everyone on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the injury that a former 3-time Pro Bowl tight end is available and could be a natural replacement for LaPorta.

“With Sam LaPorta injured, it could make sense for the Lions to bring in veteran TE Zach Ertz,” Pelissero wrote on X. “Ertz’s position coach in Arizona last year, Steven Heiden, now coaches Detroit’s tight ends.

“Rare to have a veteran with Ertz’s experience available to plug and play in the playoffs …”

Zach Ertz has been a free agent since the Arizona Cardinals waived him on November 30. The Cardinals released the tight end upon his request about five weeks after he went on injured reserve with a quadriceps ailment.

In 7 games this season, Ertz posted 27 receptions for 187 yards and 1 touchdown.

Could Sam LaPorta Return During the 2023 Season?

Lions head coach Dan Campbell tried to remain positive about LaPorta’s injury during his postgame press conference. But the most positive he could be when talking about LaPorta needing to leave for the locker room on a cart was “it’s probably not as bad as it looked.”

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Campbell told reporters after the game. “But I know it looked awful, it’s not as bad as that. But it doesn’t mean that it looks good in the immediate here to have him for a game.”

The Lions provided no other update on LaPorta after Week 18. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the injury for LaPorta was “a hyperextended knee and bone bruise.”

Rapoport added that “he’s likely to miss some time.” That probably means the rookie tight end will not be able to make his NFL playoff debut next weekend. But if the Lions advance, perhaps LaPorta will be able to return later in January.

LaPorta finished his rookie season with 86 receptions, 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His 86 catches set a new Lions tight end franchise record and also broke the all-time rookie tight end receptions record.

Furthermore, LaPorta finished second all-time on the rookie tight ends list with his 10 touchdowns.

How Zach Ertz Could Fit With the Lions

With LaPorta’s injury, the Lions are suddenly very thin at tight end.

On January 4, the Lions waived tight end Anthony Firkser to create roster space for defensive players potentially returning from injured reserve. Fellow tight end Brock Wright is also dealing with an injury and didn’t play in Week 18.

That leaves James Mitchell as the only healthy active tight end on Detroit’s roster.

Out of pure necessity, signing Ertz makes sense. He could also be a natural fit with his former tight ends coach now in Detroit.

Ertz made three straight Pro Bowls with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017-19. During that three-year stint, he recorded at least 74 catches, 820 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns every season.

He also posted 800-yard receiving seasons in 2015 and 2016.

The Eagles traded Ertz to the Cardinals in October 2021. He posted 56 catches, 574 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games with Arizona to end 2021.

He had 47 catches, 406 yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games last season.

If Ertz is healthy and LaPorta is not available to begin the playoffs, it’s probably worth the Lions at least inviting the veteran tight end in for a workout.