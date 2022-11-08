Shane Zylstra Credits Brother for Pushing Him to Crack Lions Roster

The Detroit Lions have had plenty of brotherly love through the years, but perhaps no relationship quite as strong as Shane Zylstra and Brandon Zylstra.

The duo played together for the first time in Week 9, making a big impression and a special moment for their family. It was something that was a long time in the making, and as Zylstra explained, he owes a debt of gratitude toward his brother.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 7, Zylstra explained his path to the league and his feelings, and admitted it was special to have his brother there given how much he had pushed him toward this dream.

Shane Zylstra and Isaiah Buggs meets with the media on November 7 Watch Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra and defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs speak to the media on November 7, 2022. 0:00 – 3:12 – TE Shane Zylstra 3:13 – 8:43 – DL Isaiah Buggs Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow:… 2022-11-07T21:58:10Z

“This has been a long time coming. I have had a pretty unconventional path to say the least, but he always knew I’d be here and you know, it’s his belief in me that’s really kept me driven and motivated me to get to this spot, so he just said he’s proud and he’s so happy for me,” he explained.

Brandon managed to get in the game and return a kickoff as well, but all eyes were on Shane during this day. As he said, in terms of what he wanted to do, the motivation was all on helping the team and their players to step up and compete.

“Yeah it’s great anytime you’re able to compete and help the team in any way, whether it’s putting points on the board, blocking, any of that stuff. It’s a great feeling. Just trying to be ready when my number’s called, that and obviously this week that was getting elevated and making an impact on the scoreboard,” he said.

Zylstra made a huge impact on the field when his number was called, and the motivation and pride to get that done was fueled mostly due to a major deal that was made last week and the fallout of it on the field.

Zylstra: Lions Motivated to Replace T.J. Hockenson

When the Lions traded away T.J. Hockenson during the deadline last week, the pressure ratched up on everyone on the offense, but the tight end room had the biggest bullseye.

Hockenson was a great player for the team who was productive, so many likely assumed the Lions would just fall apart minus him on the roster. As Zylstra explained, Detroit’s players were well aware of that notion and wanted to prove it wrong.

He’s a great guy, great player but we didn’t want that production to slip at all and we didn’t want to falter. It’s kind of something we took upon ourselves to really challenge ourselves within the tight end room to to pick up that production on that side of the ball,” he said.

Pick up the production they did. Not only did Zylstra get into the end zone himself, but rookie James Mitchell made a big impression in front of his family with a score and a clutch catch on third down during the game.

As a whole, the underrated and young Lions tight ends did their best to make sure the loss of Hockenson was accounted for. They’ll be depended to do that moving forward the rest of the season, as well.

Zylstra Impressed With Touchdown Catch

Early in the game, the Lions were able to get a critical touchdown from Zylstra, who was activated for the game on Sunday and called upon to figure in at tight end. Zylstra managed to get himself wide open in the end zone and make a play.

Here’s a look at what he was able to do:

While the Lions didn’t do a whole lot offensively on the day, the fact they were able to get this early score from Zylstra helped get things going for the team. It set the tone and broke the ice at a moment when the team needed that to happen most of all.

If Zylstra can continue to show his nose for getting open like that, the Lions may have no choice but to feature him. If that happens, it will continue to be a special ride for the player and his family.