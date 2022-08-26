Bubble Pass Catcher Still Aiming to Impress Lions With Consistency

One of the deepest spots on the Detroit Lions roster currently is the tight end position, and not everybody is going to break through.

At this point, the Lions probably only have room for one more spot. The battle for that spot will come down to three players, Derrick Deese Jr., Devin Funchess and Shane Zylstra.

So far, it’s felt like Funchess is in the lead for that role given his NFL experience, but Zylstra is not to be discounted whatsoever. The tight end has experience of his own to rely on, and is chasing down a role with the team this year again.

In spite of that, Zylstra is not getting ahead of himself whatsoever. Speaking to the media on Thursday, August 25, he discussed what he is doing to prepare. As Zylstra said, staying grounded is a big focus at this point in time.

“Just staying in the present moment, you try not to think too much about it,” he explained. “We talk a lot about being where your feet are, so I just try to attack each day like that just come in do my job and go home and repeat.”

As Zylstra explained, his biggest goal is being able to be reliable and consistent at this point in time.

“Probably just consistency. Not trying to do too much or too little, just being the same guy every day, knowing my role in the offense and just doing the best of my ability,” he said.

Mission accomplished so far for Zylstra toward getting that done. Will it mean anything for his roster case? That remains to be seen, but it’s clear his mind is in the right place.

Zylstra Happy About Preseason Performance

If there was a big statement that was needed in Week 2 for Zylstra, the tight end managed to turn it in huge against Indianapolis.

During the game, Zylstra had the second most catches and yards of any pass catcher. He went 5 catches for 34 yards in the game, which was a solid amount at tight end. Specifically, he had a 6.8 yards per-catch average.

As he said, he was glad to be able to show up and help his team in as big a way as possible.

“Yeah it was great. Any time you’re able to help the offense and get a few catches, (a) few yards, it’s great obviously. It’s gonna open everyone else up too, so I was happy to get those few catches and move on,” he said.

This week, Zylstra will be shooting for a big finale in order to keep the momentum rolling forward.

Zylstra’s Career Stats & Highlights

Does Zylstra have a chance at breaking through on the roster? At this point it’s hard to say, but he does have some solid numbers to rely on toward perhaps getting him there.

While playing for Minnesota State, Zylstra was a decorated pass catcher with 227 receptions, 4,297 yards and 54 touchdowns to his credit, all of which were school records. Here’s a look at a big play:

In the NFL, Zylstra has not seen much time, but did hit the Lions’ roster late in 2021 and caught 3 passes for 34 yards on 7 targets in 4 games. He was injured late in the season, but is healthy now and shooting for more.

Zylstra has the pedigree, talent and mindset. The only thing left to see now is if it pays off in a significant role for the team in 2022.

