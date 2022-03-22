Sheila Ford Hamp Touts Momentum, Lions Plan Within New Interview

Instead of focusing on the present, Detroit Lions fans are used to focusing on the future and dealing with empty promises, frustration and disappointment. ‘Wait until next year’ has become a common refrain for the team, but the days of that being the case might now be shifting.

The Lions have a new culture in place, from the top down with owner Sheila Ford Hamp setting the tone. From there, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have taken the lead. Things felt much better for the team in 2021 in spite of a tough finish, and now, the goal is to keep moving things forward in the months ahead during the offseason.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Naturally, fans are hungry for the team to make big and bold moves to shift their fortunes. That’s not going to be the way these Lions are built, however. Not under Hamp and her staff. The owner wants to see the Lions built to last which means sacrificing the splash now and again, something which has already happened this offseason.

Speaking in an interview with DetroitLions.com reporter Dannie Rogers, Ford Hamp spoke about where she sees things right now. As she explained, the major focus for the team is sticking to the plan, even as the unpredictable offseason has arrived with its usual twists and turns.





Play



1 on 1 with Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Ford Hamp Watch Dannie Rogers sit down with Principal Owner and Chair, Sheila Hamp, to discuss the state of the team and what fans can expect from the rest of the offseason. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions… 2022-03-22T00:15:02Z

“Sticking to the plan is often hard, you have the temptation to ‘oh let’s go out and get this player, let’s do that.’ Well, that’s just not the way we want to build things. We want to build things with a solid foundation for the future so that we are consistently a terrific team,” she said.

While many think the team should make huge moves and spend big money, it’s clear that the plan is not geared that way for the Lions. The team smartly wants to draft and develop and use free agency as a supplement. That’s how a team builds something that lasts, which is what Ford Hamp is alluding to.

Certainly, it’s refreshing to see ownership in lock step with the plan early on.

Ford Hamp Trusts Lions’ Staff, Sees Improvement

The Lions went 3-13-1 last year, which was a miserable mark for the team. In spite of that, things are looking up for the franchise as a whole, which is a fact that ownership is quick to point out. Like most fans, Ford Hamp was watching closely and could see where things were moving in a more positive direction. As a result, she feels there is definite momentum for 2022.

“Even though we didn’t have the record we wanted this season, we got better. We got better every game. The momentum is just great and we really know what we have now rather than thinking ‘oh maybe so and so is going to be better with a few more snaps.’ We’ve seen it. Now we’re in free agency, we’re sticking to the plan.”

In terms of the impending draft, Ford Hamp knows the Lions are in very capable hands due to the front office and what they have done in terms of preparation.

“Brad’s draft research, the scouts the work they’ve all done is phenomenal. I mean it’s so detailed and so thorough. I just have all the confidence that that the right decisions are going to be made,” she said.

In turn, Lions fans should have the same faith that things will go well for the team when the time is right this offseason.

Ford Hamp Praises Lions Staff, Player Loyalty

Not all of Detroit’s additions have come from the outside, and the Lions have chosen instead the path of re-signing players. While some might be questioning this logic, Ford Hamp sees a major silver lining in the fact that the team has players who want to stay for the future instead of leaving the first chance they get.

“What I find so heartening is, just as I mentioned, we’re right in the middle of free agency. Our players that are free agents want to come back here. Our players want to be here and that’s a testament to Dan and his staff,” Ford Hamp explained.

The culture has been set by the staff and assistants, which is something Ford Hamp was quick to point out as a major positive.

“Dan has brought in amazing assistant coaches who are terrific teachers. It’s just a joy to watch them in action with with the players and how the players have responded to them,” she said.

The plan is in action, the Lions are sticking to it and they seem to have the right crew in place. For weary fans, this is a lot of reason to feel good about the direction of the team, and not just for 2022.

READ NEXT: Lions Agree to Sign Former Vikings’ Top Draft Pick