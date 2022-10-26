Sheila Ford Sends Pointed Message to Lions Fans About Team’s Rebuild

The Detroit Lions aren’t enjoying their start to the 2022 season, and even though there is much frustration abound, the message remains clear to the team and the fanbase.

No matter how difficult things may seem now, stay the course and do not give up on the rebuild. That’s been the idea that Dan Campbell has shared more than once in addition to team leaders. It’s something that is trickling down from ownership as well.

Typically, NFL owners don’t meet with the media midseason, especially with their team maintaining one of the worst records in the league. Sheila Ford is at least trying to be different, and she showed that again on Wednesday, October 26.

Speaking to the media in an impromptu setting before practice, Ford delivered a short speech about where the Lions are at. As she said, things have been difficult, but she believes in the powers that be to get Detroit over the top.

Video of this encounter was captured by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Here’s what Ford said:

“I know this is difficult. Our rebuild is hard. But we really believe in our process. We really believe we are going to turn this thing around the right way through the draft. It requires patience. It’s frustrating. Am I frustrated? Absolutely. Are the fans frustrated? Absolutely. But I think we really are making progress. You’ve seen it. It’s just, this was a huge tear down and then turn around. We’re only a third of the way through the season. We’ve got 11 more games to go. I just don’t want to push the panic button and give up the ship because we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off. I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t believe it,” Ford told the media.

Certainly, the panic button has been pushed from a weary fanbase, who has all but given up on the prospects of the Lions being a contender this year. Ford’s words seem to indicate that the team didn’t have big designs on contending in a huge way in 2022, and are instead committing themselves to a process to craft a roster in the right way.

Whether Ford is right and it works or not remains to be seen, but at the very least, fans should feel good their owner cares enough to step up and make a statement.

Campbell Had Hinted to Ford’s Frustration

Ford was compelled to take her message to the media in the wake of Detroit’s rough start, and it’s clear that became even more important to her on the heels of her team’s 24-6 defeat at the hands of Dallas.

Before that, though, Ford was still frustrated. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, October 19, Campbell was asked about his discussions with ownership, and specifically Ford’s thoughts on the season thus far. As he said to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press and others, she is supportive and understanding but also disappointed.

“Dan Campbell on what Lions owner Sheila Ford thinks of this year’s start: “She understands. She’s very supportive but she’s frustrated and she should be. We all believe we should be better than where we’re at. But I do know that she’s all in,” Birkett tweeted.

With this in mind, it’s clear Ford shares the same frustration that fans do with how the season has gone for the team thus far, and it simply may have only started to burn warmer following last weekend’s loss.

While she didn’t speak at that time, her impromptu meeting with the media showed her commitment as well as her interest in the franchise. In the past, those elements were firmly in question from Detroit fans.

Ford Should Get Benefit of Doubt

While Detroit ownership has taken its lumps through the years for plenty of just reasons, there is no reason for fans to be frustrated with Ford right now.

At this point, it’s clear she is doing everything she can to build a winner and build one the right way. As she stated in past interviews, it’s important for the team to be able to sustain things long-term, which makes the draft vital in terms of building things right.

So far, the story has yet to be written for the Lions on more than a few fronts in terms of draft picks as well as young players developing. It seems as if the Lions have support from ownership and are trying hard to make things work.

Ford being frustrated with the way the season has gone is at least a positive for fans, as is her speaking out to lower the temperature following a miserable start to the season.

Will the plan work? While that remains to be seen, Ford deserves time to impart her vision on the franchise.