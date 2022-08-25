Current Leaders Within 2 Key Lions’ Position Battles Revealed

The Detroit Lions are watching as the clock ticks ahead of the 2022 season, and soon, everything will be revealed in terms of who is cracking the roster and who is not.

When that happens, there are bound to be some surprises in terms of what players manage to crack the team. Finding out who leads some of those position battles can be hard duty, but Dan Campbell seemed more than a bit happy to offer a candid status update regarding a few spots.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, August 25, Campbell revealed to reporters including Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com that a couple of starters from 2021 could be in the driver’s seat once again for special teams roles in the form of wideout Kalif Raymond and running back Godwin Igwebuike.

Dan Campbell said right now Kalif Raymond is the punt returner and Godwin Igwebuike is the kick returner. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) August 25, 2022

Both players have been seen as leaders in the clubhouse for a while given what they did for the team last year, but each has also been pushed more than a bit by a new name on the roster.

As of now, that name seems to be on the outside looking in thanks to this information, but that can certainly change in the near future.

Maurice Alexander Could Complicate Lions Plans

If it seems like the decision to go with either of these players is a bit surprising, it may not be. Each started last season, but the emergence of one player could put those plans on hold.

Maurice Alexander has come on in a big way during the preseason, tallying During the game against the Indianapolis Colts, Alexander ripped off a massive 61 yard return, which managed to get the Lions in great field position.

The play was merely the first in a string for Alexander. He would rip of another big return in the first half for the Lions, and as he did that, may have inserted himself firmly into the discussion about making the team.

Alexander has shown a knack for special teams mastery before. In 2020, Alexander was undrafted, and turned to the USFL to make his mark in football. With the Philadelphia Stars he was a very electric player, and making an impact on the special teams game there with 787 yards on kicks, 164 yards on punts and 1 punt return touchdown in the postseason.

Now, he might be positioning himself well to make a run at the Detroit roster.

Lions’ Special Teams Battle Uncertain

Does Alexander have a shot at making the final roster? It’s possible, even as it seems less likely after Campbell admitted who was in control of both roles.

Igwebuike could be in line to be the main kick return man like he was in 2021, but Alexander could be on his tail for the role. At punt return, the Lions could turn to Raymond like they did in 2021 as well, but with Raymond set to play a big role on offense, the team could like Alexander there, too.

If Alexander can make the roster, it might bump someone else off. He could also play a role at wide receiver for the team, something that could allow him to have an important dual role for the team.

Special teams could be Alexander’s key, much like it was for Igwebuike last year. A fascination conclusion to the preseason and camp awaits ahead of roster decisions.

Right now, some incumbents seem to have the advantage. All of that, however, could quickly change.

