Lions Cut Ties With Suspended WR, Two Other Players

Rookie minicamp is about to begin for the Detroit Lions. So, in an apparent effort to make room for as many rookies on the roster as possible, the Lions announced on May 9 the release of three players, including suspended wide receiver Stanley Berryhill.

The other two players the Lions released were defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor and cornerback Mac McCain.

Berryhill received a six-game suspension this offseason for mobile betting while located at the team’s facility. He was one of four Lions players suspended this offseason for gambling.

Taylor spent the 2022 season, playing 13 defensive snaps, with the Lions. McCain joined the Detroit roster in February.

Lions Cut Another Suspended Player from Gambling Scandal

The NFL investigation this offseason looking into gambling violations, by far, impacted the Lions more than any other team.

On April 21, the league suspended five players for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Four of those players were on the Lions.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. Berryhill received a six-game suspension for betting on something other than NFL games at the team facility.

The Lions have cut all three players since their suspensions.

The only player Detroit has kept who was involved in the scandal was 2022 first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams.

In addition to those players, the Lions also dismissed “several staff members in various departments” for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN.

The fifth player suspended with the four Lions players was Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney. He, along with Cephus and Moore, received indefinite suspensions.

They can apply for reinstatement to the league after sitting out one year.

Lions Open Roster Space By Cutting Demetrius Taylor, Mac McCain

Joining Berryhill on the waiver wire, Taylor and McCain also received their releases from the Lions on May 9.

Both Taylor and McCain were undrafted free agents to begin their careers. Taylor dressed for one game with the Lions as a rookie last season. He played 13 defensive snaps for Detroit in the 29-0 loss during Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

McCain began his career on the Denver Broncos practice squad to start the 2021 season. But after about just a week, McCain joined the Philadelphia Eagles.

He bounced back and forth between waivers and the Eagles roster for much of the 2021 season. But he did play in two games for Philadelphia — Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys and then in the rematch versus the Cowboys during Week 18.

Overall, he played 11 snaps on defense and 33 special teams snaps. With those opportunities, McCain recorded 3 combined tackles, including 1 solo.

Berryhill also had 1 solo tackle while with the Lions. He lined up for 6 offensive snaps and 34 snaps on special teams in 2022.

Spotrac reported that the Lions have 66 players under contract. But the team needs to sign the eight rookies it selected in the 2023 NFL draft, and NFL writer Erik Schlitt of SB Nation reported that the Lions are adding 14 undrafted free agents.

That means the Lions are approaching the maximum 90 players allowed on an NFL offseason roster.

But with the release of Berryhill, Taylor and McCain, the Lions have a little flexibility if they would like to sign a couple more players before rookie minicamp begins on May 12.