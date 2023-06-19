Lions Urged to Explore Trading for Frustrated Superstar WR

The Detroit Lions have been connected to quite a few veteran wide receivers in free agency. So naturally, when a receiver apparently becomes available in the trade market, Detroit is mentioned as a possible destination.

Buffalo Bills two-time All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs isn’t necessarily available for a trade. But the superstar wideout did not attend Bills mandatory minicamp. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported Diggs is frustrated with his role in the offense and voice in the team’s offensive play-calling.

With that in mind, A to Z Sports’ Mike Payton proposed the Lions pursuing a trade for Diggs.

“If the Bills do decide to move on from Diggs, the Lions are a great fit for him,” Payton wrote. “Especially since there’s so many questions in their receiver room right now and the Lions will be without their presumed number two receiver for the first six games of the season.”

The receiver Payton is referring to is Jameson Williams, who will be suspended through Week 6 for gambling violations.

Lions Implored to Consider Trading for WR Stefon Diggs

It’s easy to see why the Lions would be interested in acquiring Diggs.

The 29-year-old has posted five consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s had at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and 8 touchdowns while making the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons with the Bills.

In 2020, he made first-team All-Pro while leading the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards.

Last season, Diggs made second-team All-Pro with 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns.

Detroit could use that type of receiving talent. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema ranked the Lions receiving core No. 23 in the NFL.

Putting it another way, the PFF analyst rated Detroit’s pass catchers a bottom 10 group in the league.

That’s debatable. But with Diggs, that ranking would change instantly. Detroit would have one of the best 1-2 receiver punches in the league with Diggs and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Last year, Diggs and St. Brown combined for 214 receptions, 2,590 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Is Diggs Tradeable?

The fantasy of the Lions trading for Diggs is undeniably fun to think about for Detroit fans. But there are a lot of questions about whether it’s realistic.

After Diggs didn’t attend the first day of Bills minicamp on June 13, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted about Diggs’ contract, which is going to make him very difficult to trade.

“Bills WR Stefon Diggs, who is absent from mandator minicamp today, is making $24.415 million in 2023, including a $22.745M signing bonus as part of a March restructure,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn’t really tradable from Buffalo’s end. An unusual situation.”

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs, who is absent from mandatory minicamp today, is making $24.415 million in 2023, including a $22.745M signing bonus as part of a March restructure. A mountain of dead cap means his contract isn't really tradeable from Buffalo's end. An unusual situation. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 13, 2023

The Bills would have more than a $45.46 million in dead cap money spread out over 2023 and 2024 if they traded Diggs. That would rank among one of the biggest dead cap hits in NFL history.

It’s also worth wondering if the Lions would even be interested if Diggs became available. Head coach Dan Campbell was very complimentary of Detroit’s receiving core when asked if signing DeAndre Hopkins was an option for the Lions.

“I think we have a good mix of different types of guys. I think it’s important, really in your skilled positions, between tight ends, backs and receivers, that you have a mix of different types of skillsets, and I feel like we have that,” Campbell told the media at OTA practices on June 1.

“I just think we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. The more versatility that you have, that opens up your packages personnel wise and packages wise.”

Diggs has demanded a trade once before in his career. He played the first five seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, but the Vikings dealt him with a seventh-round choice to the Bills for four draft picks, including a 2020 first-rounder.

The price could be much lower for Diggs if he’s traded again. He turns 30 in November, and the Bills wouldn’t have much leverage if he forces himself out of Buffalo.

Diggs being upset with the Bills may date back to the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs was visibly upset with quarterback Josh Allen along the sidelines at the end of the game. The receiver also reportedly left the Bills locker room before the coaches addressed the team.

The Bills undoubtably have a lot to sort out with Diggs. But because of his contract, the team almost has no choice but to try and patch things up with the two-time All-Pro.