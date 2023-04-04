Lions Meetings With 2 Gritty Line Prospects Could Show Savvy Draft Plan

As the Detroit Lions get set to tackle the 2023 NFL draft, a big focus has been on what needs the team could check off when all is said and done.

Most think the defense is going to be a spot that gets upgraded by the team, but the team’s offense does have some spots that need to be fortified at the skill positions and otherwise.

Detroit’s offensive line isn’t a spot many see as one with huge needs, especially given how the Lions have approached the offseason at the spot. Still, the team could look to bolster the guard spot opposite Jonah Jackson for the future.

With that in mind, the Lions are getting a pre-draft look at some interesting prospects that show they could be in-play to select an offensive lineman fairly early in the draft.

As Justin Melo of The Draft Network revealed, the Lions have a visit scheduled with TCU guard Steve Avila ahead of the NFL draft. Avila also has visits in Dallas, Washington and Arizona.

“TCU OG Steve Avila is currently visiting the Cowboys, per league source. Avila has additional visits scheduled w. Steelers, Lions, Commanders and Cardinals. Avila is a plug-and-play Guard that should be a Top 64 selection,” he tweeted.

As Melo describes, Avila is a player that many see as a potential day one starter, and someone who could be selected within the top 64 picks of the NFL draft. Detroit, it just so happens, has four picks in the first two rounds.

In addition to Avila, the Lions are also getting a look at another prospect in the process, getting a sit down with Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence. Like Avila, Torrence is one of the top prospects in the draft along the offensive front.

As Tony Pauline wrote at Pro Football Network, Torrence impressed during his pro day performance on March 30, and has an official 30 visit with the Lions amongst two other teams.

“Offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence came in at the same weight at which he tipped the scales at the Combine — 330 pounds. But he looked cut up and smooth during position drills. Torrence ended the season at around 344 pounds and dropped weight during the pre-draft process. The Tennessee Titans ran him through offensive line drills. Torrence has official 30 visits with the Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Detroit Lions,” Pauline wrote in the piece of Torrence.

All of this serves to prove that the Lions could firmly be in the mix for a guard, being they are watching the position very closely in the NFL draft. The team could choose to check off a few defensive needs and then look to strengthen their offense with selections.

A pick up front for the offensive line might not be the first thing folks are thinking of now, but it’s becoming clear this could be something to remember for the team during the draft. A closer look at these prospects helps to prove that.

Lions Offensive Line Could Use Young Upgrade

Detroit has the makings of one of the most elite offensive lines in the NFL, and has Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell at tackle, Frank Ragnow at center as well as Jonah Jackson at guard. All of those players are firmly in their prime.

If there is a weakness, it’s at the other guard spot, where the Lions have Halapoulivaati Vaitai as well as Graham Glasgow, who just signed in free agency on a one-year deal. Both are solid veteran players, but either could theoretically be replaced in time by a younger option given each are pushing 30 years old. Vaitai himself just took a pay cut to stay, but his contract now voids following the 2023-24 season.

With Detroit’s work on their line decent overall the last few seasons, they might only need one more young player to build around to make the line stronger for the future. Working a young draft pick into the mix behind a few veteran guards could be a very interesting way for the Lions to handle their team building for the future.

Steve Avila’s College Stats & Highlights

As it relates to Avila, the Lions have to like some of the size and attributes that he brings to the mix along the offensive line.

Avila enjoyed a very solid career with the Horned Frogs, and his 2022 season managed to land him as arguably one of the top offensive line prospects coming into the offseason.

Last season, he earned First-Team All Big 12 honors, in addition to First-Team All-American honors.

Watching the tape, it’s easy to see why folks like Avila. He is a solid player who is good in the run and passing game, and looks to have a bright NFL future as a result of this versatility.

Avila started all 15 games TCU played and didn’t allow a sack for the second straight season in college. He also played 1,044 snaps on offense, which led all of TCU’s players on that side of the football.

With the Lions’ offensive line already looking elite, Avila or Torrence could be intriguing names to remember down the line.