Lions Showing Strong Interest in ‘Versatile’ DE: Insider

The Detroit Lions have not been coy about their interest in Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson, meeting with the Detroit native twice in the leadup to the NFL Draft.

One insider believes Robinson could be set in stone as Detroit’s first-round draft pick. In a breakdown of the pre-draft buzz surrounding the Lions, ESPN analyst Matt Miller quoted a scout close to the team who believes Detroit may already have their top pick decided.

“Here’s your landing spot for Darius Robinson,” said the scout, who Miller noted had “crossed paths with the Lions’ decision-makers multiple times this year and has shared conversations with them about team needs.”

Darius Robinson an ‘Ideal Fit’ for Detroit’s Defensive Scheme

Miller noted that Robinson would be a logical fit for the Lions, a team seeking a steady pass rusher to play alongside Aidan Hutchinson.

“Robinson, the versatile defensive lineman from Missouri, is an ideal scheme fit at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds,” Miller wrote. “He played both defensive end and defensive tackle in 2023 while posting 8.5 sacks, and while the Lions have standout players in Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill on the defensive line, Robinson’s power and burst on the edge would be a welcome addition.”

The Lions struggled at times to find a consistent pass rush outside of Hutchinson, who made 11.5 sacks in his second season with the team.

Other analysts have linked the Lions to Robinson. In a mock draft published on March 22, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projected that the Lions would take him with the No. 29 overall pick. Like Miller, Reuter pointed out that the Missouri defensive lineman’s versatility would be an asset to the Lions.

“Robinson displayed his versatility in Missouri’s scheme last year, often standing up at 285 pounds,” Reuter wrote. “The Lions would likely use him in a similar fashion across from Aidan Hutchinson.”

Lions Sticking With What Works

Lions general manager Brad Holmes took some criticism for going heavy on offense in last year’s NFL Draft, taking running back Jahymr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick and tight end Sam LaPorta at No. 34. Though the Lions had some big needs on defense at the time, Holmes said the team’s approach is to go with the best player available.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard wrote that Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell “made it clear they have no plans to change their approach of drafting the best player available” this year. Holmes said the team addressed the glaring needs through free agency, adding some veteran depth to their secondary and re-signing key players, which gives them the latitude to go with the best player available in the draft.

“Free agency is a time to pull out the depth chart and start plugging holes and all that kind of stuff, but you guys have heard me talk openly about it,” Holmes said at league meetings in March. “But when it comes to the draft, you can really make some mistakes when you’re trying to reach for a need and you’re missing out on really impact players.”