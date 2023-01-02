Lions Players Fired up for Prime Time Challenge: ‘It Don’t Get Better’

The Detroit Lions learned the good news on Monday, January 2. Their Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers would be flexed into prime time, after all.

Many had hinted at the news before the announcement, but the Lions, usually buried in the 1 p.m. EST slot, badly wanted a chance to show their stuff in front of a nation.

Now, they will officially get that chance.

After the announcement was made and following practice getting let out, Lions players hopped on Twitter and saw the news. Many couldn’t contain their excitement in real time about the update.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs may have said it best out of everybody. As he explained in a tweet, prime time football is the best football.

“Sunday Night PrimeTime Game. It don’t get no better than this‼️,” Jacobs wrote on Twitter.

The sentiment was the same for defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. One of the most important players on the team after signing, Buggs has been an anchor for the defense. It’s clear he was very happy that the team was bumped up, and he tweeted a smiley face with sunglasses.

Detroit’s Twitter account summed up the thoughts of the entire fanbase, tweeting that it’s been a year-long wait for a game of prime time significance.

Waited all year for Sunday night pic.twitter.com/WuAPljVnmd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 2, 2023

“Waited all year for Sunday night,” the team tweeted, a nod to the show’s anthem.

Finally, offensive tackle Taylor Decker was particularly pleased to see his team the recipient of the game, which made sense after he spoke passionately about it on Sunday. As he simply tweeted, he’s ready to get things going under the lights.

Under the LIGHTSSSSS — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) January 2, 2023

“Under the LIGHTSSSSS,” Decker tweeted excitedly.

It’s clear Lions fans are ready and excited for the challenge, and the team’s players are joining them in feeling that way. Now, the only thing left to be seen is whether or not the team can deliver and what will be on the line before kickoff.

Dan Campbell: Lions Embrace Big Game Mantra

At times, NFL coaches can be all about the coach speak. That’s not true at all for Detroit head coach Dan Campbell, who always says what is on his mind and speaks truthfully.

In terms of the game, how will Campbell handle things? Will he try to hide the importance of the matchup? Not really. Speaking to the media on Monday, January 2, Campbell said he’s going to be upfront about the challenge.

Play

Head Coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media on January 2 Hear from Head Coach Dan Campbell as he speaks to the media on Jan. 2, 2023 Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2023-01-02T19:29:22Z

“We’ll tell them the magnitude. This is big. That’s what we do. This is big and it’s going to be fun and let’s go. I mean the intensity is up now. This is a playoff game and they’re going to know that and so that’s how we’re going into it,” Campbell admitted.

As Campbell also said, the big game is a great chance for the Lions, because it gives them a great opportunity to get used to the big stage and understand the changes that can play out in an NFL season.

“I think it’s important get used to being here because this is where you want to be. You want to be in the thick of it and you always want to have a chance to get in or have gotten in. So this has got to be where we’re at. I do think it’s very important to get to this point, especially for a young team overall,” Campbell said. “You understand there’s 17 games in a season and it’s a lot of football. There’s a lot of things that can happen. You look at the ebbs and flows of this season and different teams including us. All the hype one way or all the lows one way. ‘This team’s written off and they’re back, this team is the greatest thing that’s happened in years and now look at the slide they’re on.’ It’s natural. It’s been that way for years and you just got to be consistent and just handle your business. Go to work every week.”

The Lions have done that, which is why they are in position to have such a late-season moment of consequence. The team will understand what they have to do, and coaches will put them in a good position to be successful with the message.

Lions-Packers Earned Key Week 18 Flex

Most fans had been hoping for the news, and it was delivered on Monday afternoon. The team was selected to get flexed into the game.

The Lions are one of the teams that were in-play for Sunday Night Football, and the league made the move to flex the game to the nighttime slot for Sunday, January 8. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the move and the flex on Monday, January 2.

Official: Packers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football for Week 18. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2023

“Official: Packers vs. Lions on Sunday Night Football for Week 18,” Yates tweeted.

While many will simply see this as the league putting more attention on Aaron Rodgers, it also represents a great chance for the Lions to stand up as well. It’s clear the players are major believers in that notion.